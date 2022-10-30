What is the value of Benzema’s fortune, winner of the 2022 Ballon d’Or?

One of the players best known by the football fan public is the French Karim Benzema. The athlete began his career in professional football in 2005, with the French team Lyon. Four years later, he was transferred to the Real Madridwhere he began to build his fortune, the main topic of this article. Find out more below!

Benzema’s career

As soon as he began his career with the professional team in Lyon, France, Benzema never left the spotlight. As a forward, he scored 66 goals and 27 assists in the 148 games he played. In view of the excellent numbers, the athlete ended up attracting the attention of another team: Real Madrid.

As soon as he arrived at the Spanish club, in 2009, the player helped the team to become one of the strongest in all of Europe. At the time, big names were part of Real Madrid, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Xabi Alonso, Kaka, among others.

Of the titles, so far, Benzema can already put on his curriculum 5 Champions, 4 World Cups and 4 times champion of Spain. The athlete has already participated in two world cups and is also expected to participate in the 2022 Qatar Cup. In the last edition, he was world champion.

But it doesn’t end there. Recently, Benzema was named the best player of the 2021/22 season, having received the award Ballon d’Or 2022.

What is the value of Benzema’s fortune?

Benzema is an important striker for Real Madrid and the French national football team. Currently, your patrimony is valued at 600 million euros. At the Spanish club, for example, the player’s salaries reached 13 million euros a year, without considering tax discounts.

In addition to his team earnings, the French footballer also knows how to make his money, especially with investments in stocks, real estate properties, sponsorship agreements with companies, in addition to his own network of restaurants and products such as vodka, perfumes and clothing.