Everything you can’t miss in November!

we are arriving at final stretch of 2022, but that doesn’t mean that the entertainment industry news is over. On the contrary: the services of streaming prepared some really cool stuff for Novemberand there are also several hidden pearls out there that may have gone unnoticed by you in recent weeks.

So, to help you choose what to follow in the midst of so many options available, check it out here what to watch on streaming in November 2022!

Netflix

Young Royals – Season 2

Debut: November 1st

Struggling to accept his new royal duties, Wilhelm fears that the title of crown prince will jeopardize everything he loves.

for those who like: The Crown, productions that deal with royalty, LGBTQIA+ themes.

Enola Holmes 2

Debut: November 4th

In her first official case, Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) needs to find a missing girl. For this, she has the help of her friends and her brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill).

for those who like: Sherlock Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, mystery stories, detectives.

The Crown – Season 5

Debut: 9 of November

With Diana and Charles shaking up the media, Queen Elizabeth II faces her biggest challenge in the 1990s: the public debate over the role of the monarchy.

for those who like: British Royalty, Family Affair, and fact-inspired stories.

Rational: From the Streets of São Paulo to the World

Debut: November 16

Armed only with music, influential hip-hop group Racionais MC’s turned street poetry into a powerful movement in Brazil and around the world.

for those who like: Racionais MC’s, music, hip-hop, documentaries.

1899

Debut: November 17

The journey of a group of immigrants on their way to the new continent turns into a nightmare when they find another ship adrift. From the same creators of dark.

for those who like: Dark, mystery stories, create theories, period productions.

Wandinha

Debut: November 23

Smart, sarcastic and half dead inside, Wandinha Addams investigates a murder spree and takes the opportunity to make new friends and enemies at Never Again School.

for those who like: Addams family, horror, productions with actress Jenna Ortega.

Amazon Prime Video

My Policeman

Debut: November 4th

Tom, a policeman in 1950s Britain, falls in love with a schoolteacher on the coast of Brighton. However, he soon begins an affair with a museum curator, despite homosexuality being illegal.

for those who like: Harry Styles, literary adaptations, LGBTQIA+ themes, romance.

Argentina, 1985

Debut: Movie available in the Prime Video catalog

The true story of public prosecutors Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo who dared to investigate and prosecute Argentina’s bloodiest military dictatorship in 1985.

for those who like: Films inspired by facts, Latin American productions, South American history, politics.

HBO Max

Valley of the Forgotten

Debut: Episodes available in the HBO Max catalog

A group of young people get lost making a trail in the middle of the woods, when they are attacked. Wounded and with one of their own captured, they find shelter in a village shrouded in eternal mist, a place no one can escape.

For those who like: Suspense, horror, national productions, the national series Desalma.

The Sex Life of College Students – Season 2

Debut: November 17

Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the series follows four college roommates as they deal with college life and love conflicts. In season two, they return to college, living even more absurd and provocative experiences.

for those who like: Comedy, female protagonism, LGBTQUIA+ themes, Gossip Girl, Girls, Sex and the City.

Disney+

Beckham: Save Our Team

Debut: 9 of November

The Disney+ original series will show David Beckham, one of football’s biggest stars, returning to the fields of London, where he played the sport as a child. There, he will mentor a team of young grassroots players trying to win a championship.

for those who like: David Beckham, football, overcoming stories, sports in general.

disenchanted

Debut: November 18

After finding her “happily ever after”, Giselle begins to question whether she’s really happy. The problem is that this dilemma will upset the balance of Andalasia and the real world, putting everyone’s lives at risk.

for those who like: Enchanted, fairy tales, productions with actress Amy Adams, romance and happy endings.

Globoplay

Route 66: The Police That Kills

Debut: Available in the Globoplay catalog

While investigating the murder of two young people from São Paulo, reporter Caco Barcellos discovers a group of ROTA killers that operate with the apparent endorsement of military justice. Inspired by the book Route 66by Caco Barcellos, a great landmark in Brazilian journalism.

For those who like: National productions, Humberto Carrão, history of Brazilian journalism, Caco Barcellos.

Apple TV+

causeway

Debut: November 4th

In causewayactress Jennifer Lawrence is an American soldier trying to adjust to normal life after returning from the war in Afghanistan.

for those who like: Jennifer Lawrence, war movies, dramas.

Mythic Quest – Season 3

Debut: November 11th

Mythic Quest follows the daily life of a group of video game developers. In season three, Ian and Poppy continue to navigate the gaming world at their new company, while Dana has to deal with intense boss fights.

For those who like: Videogames, Community, The Office and comedy series in general.

Star+

brutal nights

Debut: Available in the Star+ catalog

In brutal nights, a young woman travels to Detroit for a job interview and rents a house. But when she arrives late at night, she finds that the place has already been rented by someone else, and a strange man is already staying there. Against the wisest decision, she decides to spend the night there, but soon discovers there’s much more to fear than just an unexpected guest.

for those who like: Horror, exciting twists and productions with actor Bill Skarsgård.

The bear

Debut: Available in the Star+ catalog

In the series, we follow young chef Carmy, who inherits a diner called ‘The Original Beef of Chicago’. He struggles to run the restaurant as he tries to overcome a major family loss, working alongside a mediocre kitchen staff that ends up becoming his family.

for those who like: Dramas, Masterchef, content about cooking, productions dealing with family conflicts.

The King of TV

Debut: Available in the Star+ catalog

1988. Silvio Santos, the greatest presenter of Brazilian television, is diagnosed with a serious problem with his vocal cords, which can leave him without a voice. The fear of being forced to leave the stage brings back memories of his trajectory: from his childhood as a street vendor to the struggle to obtain the concession of the SBT, during the military dictatorship.

for those who like: National productions, history of Brazilian television, Silvio Santos.

Also enjoy: