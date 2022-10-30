Who won the most titles in Libertadores?

Flamengo’s title yesterday (22) in Ecuador gave new numbers to the history of champions in Libertadores da América. Rubro-Negro now holds the record for achievements among Brazilians, with three, tied with São Paulo, Santos, Grêmio and Palmeiras.

It was the fourth consecutive Brazilian conquest in Libertadores, equaling the longest streak, established in the years 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013, with Internacional, Santos, Corinthians and Atlético-MG becoming champions.

Brazil now has 22 titles in Libertadores, against 25 for Argentina, which is the historic record holder. The country, however, has not won the competition since 2018, with River Plate (which was also the last to reach the final, in 2019).

Keeping this pace, Brazil equals Argentina in the number of titles in 2025. Too optimistic? The disparity between countries is only increasing and there is no prospect of change in the near future.

Check out how the number of Libertadores titles was between the South American rivals:

Brazil – 22 titles

Sao Paulo – 3 (1992, 1993 and 2005)

Santos – 3 (1962, 1963 and 2011)

Guild – 3 (1983, 1995 and 2017)

palm trees – 3 (1999, 2020 and 2021)

Flemish – 3 (1981, 2019 and 2022)

cruise – 2 (1976 and 1997)

International – 2 (2006 and 2010)

Vasco – 1 (1998)

Corinthians – 1 (2012)

Atlético-MG – 1 (2013)

Marcelo Gallardo, coach of River Plate, celebrates with players from the squad the conquest of the 2018 Libertadores da América Image: Czaro de Luca/Getty Images

Argentina – 25

Independent – 7 (1964, 1965, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975 and 1984)

Boca Juniors – 6 (1977, 1978, 2000, 2001, 2003 and 2007)

students – 4 (1968, 1969, 1970 and 2009)

River Plate – 4 (1986, 1996, 2015 and 2018)

racing – 1 (1967)

Argentine Juniors – 1 (1985)

Velez Sarsfield – 1 (1994)

San Lorenzo – 1 (2014)

Rounding out the list of champion countries: Uruguay (8 titles), Colombia and Paraguay (3 each), Chile and Ecuador (1 each).