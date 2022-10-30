Why Black Panther 2 Has Only One Credits Scene Explained by Producer

While normally a Marvel staple, producer Nate Moore explains why Black Panther: Wakanda Forever includes only one scene in the middle of the credits. The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel will see the return of franchise stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also mark the MCU debuts of Tenoch Huerta as the film’s antagonist, Namor, as well as Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, better known as Ironheart, and Michaela Coel as the Wakandan warrior Aneka.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will see the fictional titular nation shaken by the sudden death of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, and will find itself without a protector and vulnerable to invading threats. One such force is that of Namor, the king of the undersea civilization known as the Talokan, who seeks to conquer Wakanda both for power and to protect its people following T’Challa’s revelation of Wakanda at the end of the original. Black Panther put the Talokan in danger. Reflecting the actual loss of Boseman in 2020, audiences are hesitantly looking forward to the sequel, imagining its ability to continue the franchise as a whole, as well as paying homage to the late actor but a producer behind. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever says that an aspect of the film was purposely chosen for this.

when talking to comicbook.com to discuss the MCU sequel, Nate Moore opened up about why Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It only has a credits scene. The producer explained that it mostly boiled down to the tone of the film, feeling it would be “underhanded” to your goal with the film. See what Moore explained below:

Not this time. Obviously the weight of this movie is a little different, and the tone of this movie is a little different, and that was felt especially when people saw the movie. We felt like the ending was kind of poetic that then going back and saying, “Hey, there’s a tag at the end of the credits,” felt a little bit fake of what we were doing. very similar to [Avengers] Endgame didn’t have a tag, it didn’t feel like a movie that needed it.

Black Panther 2 Without a Post-Credits Scene Is Perfect

given a lot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever should act as a period of mourning for the general public, those in the film, and the characters in the story, it’s commendable that Moore and the team at Marvel chose to keep a credits scene for the film. As the Marvel exec notes, it wouldn’t be the first time in the MCU that a credits scene wasn’t created to set up a future project, either for emotional purposes or for the story of the project in question, with Avengers: Endgame leaving many audiences reeling from the losses of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow all in one movie. Some MCU projects have also used their end credits sequences simply to give audiences extra fun material rather than setting up a big future arc, some of which include Iron Man 3Tony and Jon Favreau Happy’s therapy scene, and the original Black Panther showing Sebastian Stan’s Bucky recovering from his brainwashing in Wakanda with Shuri’s help.

It is interesting to note that, given that it is confirmed that there is a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever In the credits scene, Moore’s mention of wanting to end the film on a proper poetic note could be a final, emotional ode to Chadwick Boseman. Early reactions are already glowing for the MCU sequel, with many already calling it the most exciting film in the franchise, raising expectations ever. Only time will tell if he can hit that high bar when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11th.

