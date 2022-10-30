why the Chilean’s entry made Ecuadorians ‘leave’ cheering for Flamengo in the Libertadores final

Vidal entered the 2nd half of the Libertadores final between Flamengo and Athletico-PR and was booed by Ecuadorian fans

Ecuadorian fans had a peculiar moment during Flamengo x Atletico-PR, for the grand finale of CONMEBOL Libertadores this Saturday (29), in Guayaquil (Ecuador).

In the 2nd half, the coach of the Rio de Janeiro team, Dorival Jr.chose to place the midfielder Arturo Vidal instead of Thiago Maia.

Until then, the local fans were rooting for Fla. However, shortly after Vidal stepped onto the pitch, the Ecuadorians clearly came to support Athletico.

In addition, many shouts were heard provoking the athlete, such as “cry, Vidal, don’t go to the World Cup“.

The screams are motivated by the fight in the sports courts between the teams of Ecuador and Chile for a vacancy in World Cup 2022.

Chileans accuse Ecuadorians of having played the full-back Byron Moreno irregularly in the qualifiers, with alleged use of false documents. With that, the red claimed the vacancy of Tricolor in Qatar.

THE FIFA has already denied Chile’s requestwhich, at the moment, awaits the appeal decision of the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport)which is the last instance of sports justice in the world.

And Vidal, for being extremely identified with the redended up “paying the bill” with the provocations this Saturday.

