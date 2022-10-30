Will Captain America show up? actor responds

Currently in development at Marvel Studios, Thunderbolts has already confirmed its formation at D23 Expobut there is anticipation for Captain America’s cameo.

During an interview with VarietyAnthony Mackie was asked about the possibility.

“I have no idea. You know how it works. They call you the week before and say, ‘We own your r*bo. So come appear in the movie.’ “

There are no plot details for now.

It is worth remembering that Barão Zemo can also appear. The last time we saw the villain in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he was being taken by Dora Milaje to Wakanda.

READ TOO

According to the official concept art, the Thunderbolts lineup will feature: Olga Kurylenko (Coach), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), David Harbor (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Sebastian Stan (James “Bucky” Barnes/Winter Soldier), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent) and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova).

Jake Schreier‎‎ (Frank and the Robot) is set as director, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is responsible for the script.

Thunderbolts will conclude Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the premiere is scheduled for July 26, 2024.