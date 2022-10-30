With Flamengo classified, see all the participants of the Club World Cup 2022 and what is known about the tournament

Flamengo qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup by winning the Conmebol Libertadores this Saturday (29)

With the Conmebol Libertadores conquest this Saturday (29)O Flamengo is another classified to FIFA Club World Cup of 2022.

So far, five participants of the international tournament are already confirmed. Check the list:

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

– Flamengo, champion of Conmebol Libertadores

– Real Madrid (ESP), champion of Uefa Champions League

– Seattle Sounders (USA), champion of Concacaf Champions League

– Wydad Casablanca (MAR), champion of CAF Champions League

– auckland citychampion of OFC Champions League

Therefore, only the definition of the Asian champion remains.

the end of AFC Champions League will be between Urawa Red Diamondsfrom Japan, and an opponent not yet defined.

As the tournament was delayed this season, the final will only be played in February 2023.

What is known about the 2022 Club World Cup?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2022 is still surrounded by a lot of uncertainty.

So far, the competition has no confirmed date or location. FIFA, however, assures that the tournament will be held.

In its draft of the Brazilian calendar for 2023, the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) estimates that the World Cup will take place in March.

When the host country is also chosen, one more participant will be defined, who will be the champion of the local league.

Flamengo’s upcoming matches