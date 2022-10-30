With Flamengo’s title, Atltico has a 73.8% chance of going to Libertadores

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Rooster comes from victory over Juventude in the Brazilian

Flamengo’s title in the Copa Libertadores, won this Saturday, increased Atltico’s chances of going to the continental competition next year. Now, the Brazilian Championship has G8, with the top six guaranteed in the group stage of the tournament.

According to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG, Atltico has a 73.8% chance of playing in the next Copa Libertadores (before Flamengo’s title, the probability was 55.1%). Currently, Galo is in seventh position, with 51 points, three more than Fortaleza, the first team outside the G8 – 12 points remain in dispute.

According to the data released, Atltico has more chances of playing in the next Libertadores than Athletico-PR (72.5%). Furaco is ahead of Galo in the Brazilian – both teams have 51 points, but the team from Paraná won one more game.

There are four rounds left for the end of the Brazilian Championship. In the next round, Galo will face So Paulo, in a direct confrontation for the seventh place. In case of victory, Tricolor will overtake Atltico. Currently, the São Paulo team has a 59.7% chance of going to the next Libertadores.

See the chances of a spot in Libertadores

Atletico – 73.8%

Athletico-PR – 72.5%

So Paulo – 59.7%

Fortress – 50.5.7%

Botafogo – 30.8%

America – 9.2%