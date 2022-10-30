With Giovani, Palmeiras trains with an eye on ‘final’ against Fortaleza

Palmeiras trained this Saturday, at the Football Academy, and followed the preparation to receive Fortaleza this Wednesday, at 21:30, at Allianz Parque, for the 35th round of the Brasileirão. Who has been getting closer and closer to returning to the games is forward Giovani, who once again trained with the rest of the group this morning.

On the field, coach Abel Ferreira and his commission led technical activities on a day of strong sun and focused on the match that could guarantee the hendecacampeonato of the competition.

With the squad divided into three teams, the practice session had two different activities happening simultaneously in the halves of the field. On the one hand, two teams faced each other in eight-on-eight mini-games, while on the other, the other players waited for the teams to change, rehearsing the construction of plays and submissions.

One of the good news of the training was the presence of the young Giovani, who suffered throughout the year with serious injuries and has gradually been reintegrated into the squad. The last time he was listed for a professional game was on May 8, against Fluminense, for the Brasileirão. The expectation is that he can be an option again for Abel Ferreira in the next games of the season.

The morning was relaxed at the CT (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)

A probable lineup for Palmeiras for Wednesday is: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Mayke (Endrick), Dudu and Ron.

Despite the decrease in Covid-19 cases and the relaxation of restriction measures due to the pandemic, Verdão has not yet released the presence of journalists in training. Thus, the information is provided by the club’s press office.

Verdão returns to training this Sunday, at 11 am, at the Football Academy. Alviverde confirms the 11th title in case of victory by any score at Allianz Parque. If Internacional stumbles against América-MG, in Belo Horizonte (MG), at 16:00, the alviverde team is also already crowned champion in the 35th round.