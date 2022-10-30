With names like Taylor Swift, Luísa Sonza and Gloria Groove, check out the list of nominees for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards – Portal Famosos Brasil

With names like Taylor Swift, Luísa Sonza and Gloria Groove, check out the list of nominees for the People’s Choice Awards 2022

The biggest teen awards, People’s Choice Awards, released this Wednesday (26) the list of nominees for this year’s awards, which takes place on December 6 and has official broadcast on the E! channel.

Anitta arrives at the awards making history, the voice of “Envolver” was nominated in the category “Latin Artist 2022“, becoming the first Brazilian to be nominated in the category. The singer competes with Bad Bunny, Becky G, Shakira, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía and Sebastián Yatra.

In addition to our malandra, we have more Brazilian names nominated for the award. This year in the category “Influencer of the Year (Brazil Category)“, Arthur Aguiar, Iran Luva de Pedreiro, Gloria Groove, Luisa Sonza, Jade Picon, Vanessa Lopes, Virgínia Fonseca and Yarley are competing for the award.

Check out the full list of nominees for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards:

2022 MOVIE

bullet train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Elvis

Jurassic World Dominion

nope

The Batman

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick

2022 COMEDY MOVIE

fire island

hustle

hocus pocus 2

Casa Comigo

Senior Year

The Adam Project

The Lost City

Ticket To Paradise

2022 ACTION MOVIE

Black Adam

bullet train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Jurassic World Dominion

The Batman

The Woman King

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick

2022 DRAMA MOVIE

nope

Death on the Nile

Don’t Worry Darling

Elvis

Halloween Ends

Luckiest Girl Alive

scream

Where the Crawdads Sing

THE 2022 MOVIE ACTOR

Brad Pitt, bullet train

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion

Daniel Kaluuya, nope

Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam

Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick

Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

2022 MOVIE ACTRESS

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile

Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez, Casa Comigo

Joey King, bullet train

Keke Palmer, nope

Queen Latifah, hustle

Viola Davis, The Woman King

2022 DRAMA MOVIE STAR

Austin Butler, Elvis

Daniel Kaluuya, nope

Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling

Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile

Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends

Keke Palmer, nope

Mila Kunis, Luckiest Girl Alive

2022 COMEDY MOVIE STAR

Adam Sandler, hustle

Channing Tatum, The Lost City

Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez, Casa Comigo

Julia Roberts, Ticket To Paradise

Queen Latifah, hustle

Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project

Sandra Bullock, The Lost City

2022 ACTION MOVIE STAR

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion

Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Joey King, bullet train

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Zoe Kravitz, The Batman

2022 SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Better Call Saul

Grey’s Anatomy

House of the Dragon

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Saturday Night Live

Stranger Things

This Is Us

2022 DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

Snake Kai

euphoria

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

ozark

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

2022 COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

black-ish

Only Murders in the Building

Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

2022 REALITY SHOW

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Selling Sunset

2022 COMPETITION PROGRAM

America’s Got Talent

american idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelorette

The Masked Singer

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

The Voice

2022 TV ACTOR

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jason Bateman, ozark

Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Oscar IsaacMoon Knight

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

2022 TV ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the

window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

2022 DRAMA TV STAR

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Jason Bateman, ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Sydney Sweeney, euphoria

Zendaya, euphoria

2022 COMEDY TV STAR

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the

window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish

DAY TALK SHOW 2022

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Good Morning America

Live With Kelly and Ryan

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

Today With Hoda and Jenna

2022 NIGHT TALK SHOW

Jimmy KimmelLive!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Daily Show

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

COMPETITOR IN 2022 COMPETITION PROGRAM

Charlie D’Amelio, Dancing With the Stars

Chris Constantino/Bosco, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette

Mayyas, America’s Got Talent

Noah Thompson, american idol

Selma Blair, Dancing With the Stars

Teyana Taylor, The Masked Singer

Willow Patterson/Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Racand

2022 REALITY SHOW STAR

Chrishel Stause, Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

2022 MARATHON SERIES

bridgerton

Bel-Air

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

inventing Anna

Severance

The Bear

the boys

The Thing About Pam

2022 SCI-FI/FANTASY SERIES

house of the dragon

La Brea

moon knight

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Stranger Things

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Umbrella Academy

SINGER OF 2022

bad bunny

Charlie Puth

Drake

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Luke Combs

The Weeknd

SINGER OF 2022

Beyonce

Camila Cabello

doja cat

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

2022 GROUP

BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

Coldplay

imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

panic! At The Disco

SONG OF 2022

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

“Break My Soul,” Beyonce

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga

“Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U,” Future Featuring Drake & Tems

2022 ALBUM

Dawn FMThe Weeknd

Growin’ UpLuke Combs

Harry’s HouseHarry Styles

midnightsTaylor Swift

Mr. Morale & The Big SteppersKendrick Lamar

renaissanceBeyonce

specialLizzo

A Verano Sin TiBad Bunny

2022 COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Thomas Rhett

LATIN ARTIST OF 2022

anita

bad bunny

Becky G

Shakira

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalia

Sebastián Yatra

2022 REVELATION ARTIST

Chloe

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Muni Long

Saucy Santana

Steve Lacy

2022 CLIP

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

“Left And Right” (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth

“Let Somebody Go,” Coldplay X Selena Gomez

“Oh My God,” Adele

“Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK

“PROVENZA,” KAROL G

“Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” BTS

2022 PARTNERSHIP

“Left And Right,” Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook

“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

“Do We Have A Problem?” Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby

“Freaky Deaky,” Tyga X Doja Cat

“Hold Me Closer,” Elton John & Britney Spears

“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake Featuring 21 Savage

“Party,” Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro

“Sweetest Pie,” Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

2022 TOUR

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE

Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour

Ed Sheeran Tour

Harry Styles Love On Tour

LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball

Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour

INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR (CATEGORY BRAZIL)

Arthur Aguiar

Gloria Groove

Iran Mason Glove

Jade Picon

Luisa Sonza

Vanessa Lopes

Virginia Fonseca

Yarley

2022 SOCIAL NETWORK CELEBRITY

bad bunny

Charlie Puth

doja cat

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Reese Witherspoon

Selena Gomez

Snoop Dogg

2022 SOCIAL NETWORK STAR

Addison Rae

Brent Rivera

Charlie D’Amelio

Jay Shetty

Khaby Lame

Mikayla Jane Nogueira

MrBeast

Noah Beck

2022 COMEDY PERFORMANCE

Amy Schumer: Whore Tour

Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022

David Spade: Nothing Personal

Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum

Kevin Hart: Reality Check

Steve Martin & Martin Short You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today

Wanda Sykes – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

Whitney Cummings – Jokes

2022 GAME CHANGER

Chloe Kim

LeBron James

Megan Rapinoe

Nathan Chen

Rafael Nadal

Russell Wilson

Serena Williams

Steph Curry

PODCAST POP OF 2022

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

archetypes

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend

Not Skinny But Not Fat

SmartLess

Why Won’t You Date Me? With Nicole Byer