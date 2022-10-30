With names like Taylor Swift, Luísa Sonza and Gloria Groove, check out the list of nominees for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards – Portal Famosos Brasil

With names like Taylor Swift, Luísa Sonza and Gloria Groove, check out the list of nominees for the People’s Choice Awards 2022
The biggest teen awards, People’s Choice Awards, released this Wednesday (26) the list of nominees for this year’s awards, which takes place on December 6 and has official broadcast on the E! channel.
Anitta arrives at the awards making history, the voice of “Envolver” was nominated in the category “Latin Artist 2022“, becoming the first Brazilian to be nominated in the category. The singer competes with Bad Bunny, Becky G, Shakira, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía and Sebastián Yatra.
In addition to our malandra, we have more Brazilian names nominated for the award. This year in the category “Influencer of the Year (Brazil Category)“, Arthur Aguiar, Iran Luva de Pedreiro, Gloria Groove, Luisa Sonza, Jade Picon, Vanessa Lopes, Virgínia Fonseca and Yarley are competing for the award.
Check out the full list of nominees for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards:
2022 MOVIE
bullet train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Elvis
Jurassic World Dominion
nope
The Batman
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick
2022 COMEDY MOVIE
fire island
hustle
hocus pocus 2
Casa Comigo
Senior Year
The Adam Project
The Lost City
Ticket To Paradise
2022 ACTION MOVIE
Black Adam
bullet train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Jurassic World Dominion
The Batman
The Woman King
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick
2022 DRAMA MOVIE
nope
Death on the Nile
Don’t Worry Darling
Elvis
Halloween Ends
Luckiest Girl Alive
scream
Where the Crawdads Sing
THE 2022 MOVIE ACTOR
Brad Pitt, bullet train
Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
Daniel Kaluuya, nope
Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam
Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
2022 MOVIE ACTRESS
Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez, Casa Comigo
Joey King, bullet train
Keke Palmer, nope
Queen Latifah, hustle
Viola Davis, The Woman King
2022 DRAMA MOVIE STAR
Austin Butler, Elvis
Daniel Kaluuya, nope
Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling
Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends
Keke Palmer, nope
Mila Kunis, Luckiest Girl Alive
2022 COMEDY MOVIE STAR
Adam Sandler, hustle
Channing Tatum, The Lost City
Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez, Casa Comigo
Julia Roberts, Ticket To Paradise
Queen Latifah, hustle
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Sandra Bullock, The Lost City
2022 ACTION MOVIE STAR
Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam
Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Joey King, bullet train
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Zoe Kravitz, The Batman
2022 SERIES
Abbott Elementary
Better Call Saul
Grey’s Anatomy
House of the Dragon
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Saturday Night Live
Stranger Things
This Is Us
2022 DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
Snake Kai
euphoria
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
ozark
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
2022 COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
black-ish
Only Murders in the Building
Never Have I Ever
Saturday Night Live
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
Young Rock
Young Sheldon
2022 REALITY SHOW
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
Below Deck Sailing Yacht
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Kardashians
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Selling Sunset
2022 COMPETITION PROGRAM
America’s Got Talent
american idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelorette
The Masked Singer
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
The Voice
2022 TV ACTOR
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi
Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Jason Bateman, ozark
Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Oscar IsaacMoon Knight
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
2022 TV ACTRESS
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the
window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
2022 DRAMA TV STAR
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Jason Bateman, ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Sydney Sweeney, euphoria
Zendaya, euphoria
2022 COMEDY TV STAR
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the
window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish
DAY TALK SHOW 2022
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Good Morning America
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
Today With Hoda and Jenna
2022 NIGHT TALK SHOW
Jimmy KimmelLive!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Daily Show
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
COMPETITOR IN 2022 COMPETITION PROGRAM
Charlie D’Amelio, Dancing With the Stars
Chris Constantino/Bosco, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette
Mayyas, America’s Got Talent
Noah Thompson, american idol
Selma Blair, Dancing With the Stars
Teyana Taylor, The Masked Singer
Willow Patterson/Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Racand
2022 REALITY SHOW STAR
Chrishel Stause, Selling Sunset
Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
2022 MARATHON SERIES
bridgerton
Bel-Air
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
inventing Anna
Severance
The Bear
the boys
The Thing About Pam
2022 SCI-FI/FANTASY SERIES
house of the dragon
La Brea
moon knight
Obi-Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Stranger Things
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The Umbrella Academy
SINGER OF 2022
bad bunny
Charlie Puth
Drake
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Luke Combs
The Weeknd
SINGER OF 2022
Beyonce
Camila Cabello
doja cat
Lady Gaga
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
2022 GROUP
BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
Coldplay
imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
panic! At The Disco
SONG OF 2022
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“As It Was,” Harry Styles
“Break My Soul,” Beyonce
“First Class,” Jack Harlow
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga
“Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U,” Future Featuring Drake & Tems
2022 ALBUM
Dawn FMThe Weeknd
Growin’ UpLuke Combs
Harry’s HouseHarry Styles
midnightsTaylor Swift
Mr. Morale & The Big SteppersKendrick Lamar
renaissanceBeyonce
specialLizzo
A Verano Sin TiBad Bunny
2022 COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Thomas Rhett
LATIN ARTIST OF 2022
anita
bad bunny
Becky G
Shakira
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalia
Sebastián Yatra
2022 REVELATION ARTIST
Chloe
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Muni Long
Saucy Santana
Steve Lacy
2022 CLIP
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
“As It Was,” Harry Styles
“Left And Right” (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth
“Let Somebody Go,” Coldplay X Selena Gomez
“Oh My God,” Adele
“Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK
“PROVENZA,” KAROL G
“Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” BTS
2022 PARTNERSHIP
“Left And Right,” Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook
“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
“Do We Have A Problem?” Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby
“Freaky Deaky,” Tyga X Doja Cat
“Hold Me Closer,” Elton John & Britney Spears
“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake Featuring 21 Savage
“Party,” Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
“Sweetest Pie,” Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
2022 TOUR
BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE
Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour
Ed Sheeran Tour
Harry Styles Love On Tour
LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball
Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour
INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR (CATEGORY BRAZIL)
Arthur Aguiar
Gloria Groove
Iran Mason Glove
Jade Picon
Luisa Sonza
Vanessa Lopes
Virginia Fonseca
Yarley
2022 SOCIAL NETWORK CELEBRITY
bad bunny
Charlie Puth
doja cat
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Reese Witherspoon
Selena Gomez
Snoop Dogg
2022 SOCIAL NETWORK STAR
Addison Rae
Brent Rivera
Charlie D’Amelio
Jay Shetty
Khaby Lame
Mikayla Jane Nogueira
MrBeast
Noah Beck
2022 COMEDY PERFORMANCE
Amy Schumer: Whore Tour
Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022
David Spade: Nothing Personal
Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum
Kevin Hart: Reality Check
Steve Martin & Martin Short You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today
Wanda Sykes – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
Whitney Cummings – Jokes
2022 GAME CHANGER
Chloe Kim
LeBron James
Megan Rapinoe
Nathan Chen
Rafael Nadal
Russell Wilson
Serena Williams
Steph Curry
PODCAST POP OF 2022
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
archetypes
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend
Not Skinny But Not Fat
SmartLess
Why Won’t You Date Me? With Nicole Byer