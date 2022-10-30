Xiaomi announces Redmi Note 12; cell phone that recharges in 9 minutes

The smartphone has a camera set consisting of a 200 MP main sensor, another with a 12 MP ultrawide function, plus a 2 MP for macros, in addition to a 16 MP selfie camera on the front. The model has a 4,300 mAh battery.
The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is the second most expensive smartphone in the range, with an MSRP starting at 2,099 yuan. This version has the same camera set as the Explorer Edition, but with a larger 5,000 mAh battery. On the other hand, its charger is inferior, with “only” 120 W of power.
READ MORE
1 – K-Pop: Survival Manual, a review. by Pedro Zambarda
2 – Documentary Loading, a review. by Pedro Zambarda
According to the manufacturer, it would be enough to get a full charge in 19 minutes. The phone has configurations ranging between 8GB and 12GB of RAM, as well as between 128GB and 256GB of storage.
Redmi Note 12 Pro starts at 1,699 Yuan (R$ 1,250) and has a more modest hardware configuration. Unlike the two brothers, this device has a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor which, despite having fewer megapixels, tends to offer more image quality and is present in other high-end devices such as the recently launched Asus Zenfone 9, for example.
Redmi Note 12 Pro charger has 67W and tends to fully charge the battery in up to 46 minutes, according to data provided by the company. This is the model with the most versions available, as the consumer will be able to choose from 6 GB, 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, in addition to 128 GB or 256 GB of storage.
All three handsets have an NFC sensor, support for Wi-Fi 6, a 3.5mm port for connecting wired headphones and come standard with MIUI 13, which is based on Android 12.
At an event held this Thursday (27), the conventional Redmi Note 12 was also presented, with the same size and screen characteristics, but with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, 48 MP main camera, selfie camera of just 8 MP and storage options ranging from 128GB to 256GB.
The available RAM memory can be 4GB, 6GB or 8GB. Its battery is also 5,000 mAh, but the model comes with a lower-performance 33W charger in the box. It is not yet known whether the new smartphones will reach the Brazilian market, according to the TechTudo da Globo website.
READ MORE IN GAME DROPS
Opinion: BGS 2022 had an indie game with its own stand and even with TikTok
See the week’s videos above.
Learn more about the work of Drops de Jogos above.
See more about Geek Content, the producer of Rádio Geek, a partner of Drops de Jogos.