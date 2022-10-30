Xiaomi laptop features OLED screen and 12th Generation Intel chips

Xiaomi took advantage of the launch of the Redmi Note 12 series in China to present its new laptop, the Xiaomi Book Air 13. It comes with a 13.3″ OLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800px and has very thin edges. The screen also has Gorilla Glass 3 protection, Dolby Vision and HDR 500. In addition, it has a DCI-P3 color bed.

Speaking of hardware, the Xiaomi Book Air brings versions with a Core i7-1250U processor and another with an i5-1230U. In both cases, the company added a whopping 16GB of 5200MHz LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. In addition, it includes a 58.3Wh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

In terms of construction, the notebook weighs just 1.2 kg and is 12mm thick. Xiaomi even added two Thunderbolt 4 jacks for 3.5mm headphones. In addition, it comes out of the box with the Windows 11 system and supports Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Main specifications:

  • Screen: 13.3″ OLED with 2880 x 1800px resolution
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-1250U / i5-1230U.
  • RAM: 16GB of 5200MHz LPDDR5 RAM
  • Native Storage: 512GB
  • Camera: 8MP
  • Drums: 58.3Wh with support for 65W fast charging.
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6E
  • System: Windows 11.

The Xiaomi Book Air notebook is available in China for 4,999 yuan.

