Youtuber Jake Paul defeats legend Anderson Silva and remains undefeated in professional boxing

The hype about Jake Paul is stronger than ever. In action this Saturday (29), in Glendale, United States, the American fought an intense and balanced dispute against Anderson Silva and, after eight rounds of confrontation, defeated the former UFC middleweight champion by unanimous decision. With the result, Jake Paul remains undefeated in boxing, now with six wins. On the other hand, Anderson loses in the sport after important triumphs over Julio César Chávez Jr. and Tito Ortiz.

The first round between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva was marked by a lot of study, with the American betting on jabs and right punches in the middle distance, while the Brazilian responded with a good left hook. The second round started with the former UFC middleweight champion taking more of the initiative, highlighting a good uppercut and punches to the waistline. Letting his guard down, the Brazilian gained confidence and equalized the actions in the confrontation.

Anderson Silva continued more active in the third part, but this time, Jake Paul tried to respond more to the blows applied by “Spider”, leaving the fight more balanced. In the fourth round, the duel continued evenly, with both connecting blows at all times, especially Anderson, who showed a good combination involving a right hook and two uppercuts.

After two very balanced rounds, the fifth round featured Anderson Silva, highlighting a series of connecting uppercuts by the Brazilian over Jake Paul. The sixth partial, in turn, was more even between the athletes. In the last seconds, the “Spider” again landed a good combination of blows and raised the crowd. The seventh round continued with a balance between the Brazilian and the American, which continued to make it difficult for the referees to score.

In the last round, Anderson Silva went for all or nothing and, when he exposed himself, he took a right cross, going to a knockdown. After that, the American got excited, but saw the Brazilian balance the actions in relation to the blows. In the end, after eight rounds of a balanced confrontation, Jake Paul emerged victorious in the unanimous decision of the judges and remains undefeated in professional boxing, now with six victories, now three of them against former UFC fighters.

FULL RESULTS:



Paul vs Silva

Glendale, Arizona (USA)

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Jake Paul defeated Anderson Silva by unanimous decision

Ashton Sylve defeated Braulio Rodriguez by 1R KO

Alejandro Santiago defeated Antonio Nieves by TKO in the 7R

Uriah Hall defeated Le’Veon Bell by unanimous decision

Chris Avila defeated Mikhail Varshavski by unanimous decision

Jeremiah Milton defeated Quintin Sumpter by TKO in the 5R

Shadasia Green defeated Ogleidis Suarez by TKO in the 5R

Danny Barrios defeated Edgar Ortiz Jr. by TKO in the 6R

Adrian Rodriguez defeated Dominique Griffin by unanimous decision

Eliezer Silva defeated Anthony Hannah