Zoe Saldana Says Producer Apologized After Her Bad Experience During Filming

The actress was happy to be welcomed by the producer!

the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean established itself as one of the biggest during the early 2000s, helping to build the careers of several stars who are now famous in Hollywood, such as Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley. However, a figure that many forget that participated in the saga was Zoe Saldananow known for her roles in Guardians of the Galaxy, Avatar and Star Trek.

Zoe played the pirate Ana Maria in the first film in the franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The character speaks several times throughout the film about how she was betrayed and wronged by Jack Sparrowand never returned for any sequel in the saga.

Much of this is due to the feeling that Zoe Saldana had on the recordings. In an interview with EWthe actress claims that “It was my first experience in a Hollywood mega-production. There were a lot of actors, a lot of producers and a lot of crew members.”

Zoe said the experience was a little traumatic because of the scale of the recording. she feels that “everything was so big and the pace was so fast. […] I left there not having a good experience overall. I feel like I got lost in the trenches, and I didn’t think that was cool“. Therefore, Anamaria did not return to The chest of death and no subsequent sequence.

But the experience didn’t just bring bad things to Zoe Saldana. In the interview, the actress comments that she had a serious conversation with Jerry Bruckheimerone of the producers of the franchise, and that he soon apologized for everything Zoe went through behind the scenes:

“Years later, I met with Jerry Bruckheimer, who apologized for my experience because he really wants everyone to feel good about his projects. It really touched me – the fact that he remembered I said that during the press campaign, I think, or the work I had done years before that he felt compelled to bring back and take responsibility. […] Feeling seen and heard as an artist, or just as a person, over the years means a lot to me.”

As we know, the disney is preparing a reboot total of Pirates of the Caribbean, this time with Margot Robbie in the lead role. According to Jerry Bruckheimer himself, this is one of two projects being developed in the franchise currently.

All films in the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean are available on Disney+.

Also check below: