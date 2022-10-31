10 “Creepy” Disney+ Productions to Watch This Halloween

Halloween is two weeks away, the most mystical celebration of the year, and our special of chilling and fun productions to check out continues in full swing.

After separating movies and series in Netflix and on HBO Maxwe explored the catalog of the Disney+ in search of titles suitable for marathoning on Halloween – including animations and live-actions.

Check out our picks below and tell us which one is your favorite:

EDWARD SCISSORSHANDS (1990)

Directed by: Tim Burton

Enjoy watching:

the classic ‘Edward Scissor Hands’in Tim Burton, is one of the movies that deserves to be checked out this coming Halloween. In the plot, Peg Boggs (Dianne Wiest) is a saleswoman who accidentally discovers Edward (Johnny depp), a young man who lives alone in a castle on top of a mountain, created by an inventor who died before giving hands to the strange being, who only has huge blades in their place. This prevents him from being able to approach humans, except to create revolutionary haircuts. However, Edward is a victim of his innocence and, if he is loved by some, he is persecuted and used by others.

Directed by: Kenny Ortega

Launched in 1993 and directed by Kenny Ortega (franchise ‘High School Musical’), ‘Abracadabra’ is one of the most iconic films of the end of the last century and revolves around Max Dennison (Omri Katz), a teenager exploring an abandoned house alongside his sister Dani (Thora Birch) and her new friend Allison (Vinessa Shaw). After not believing a story Allison tells, Max accidentally frees three evil witches who used to live in the house. Now, with the help of a magical cat, the children must steal the witches’ spell book to stop them from becoming immortal.

Directed by: Henry Selick

Decades after its release, ‘Jack’s wierd world’ lives on in memory as one of the most incredible animated musicals of all time – and blends Halloween and Christmas into an exuberant narrative. with direction of Henry Selick and history of Tim BurtonO The tale revolves around Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, who is tired of following the same routine year after year. Suddenly, he finds himself in a strange forest that guards a door to Christmas Town, stumbles upon a party unlike anything he’s ever seen before – and decides to take it for himself and create a unique (and terrifying) Christmas. .

HALLOWEEN (1998)

Directed by: Duwayne Dunham

Marnie (Kimberly J. Brown) discovers she is a witch at the age of thirteen. Resentful that her mother never told her, Marnie and her brothers Dylan (Joey Zimmerman) and Sophie (Emily Roeske) decide to run away to their grandmother’s house (Debbie Reynolds) in Halloweentown. Upon arriving in town, the children discover that there is a curse on the place. Haunted Mansion (2003) Directed by: Rob Minkoff Based on the parks attraction of the same name. disney, ‘Haunted Mansion’ brings in the list names like Eddie Murphy, Terence Stamp and marsha thomasonand follows real estate agent Jim Evers, a workaholic who, accompanied by his wife and children, decides to take a family vacation and, on the way, stop to visit a mansion. The Evers discover that the house is haunted by Master Gracey, his butler, Ramsley, and two servants who need help lifting a curse. FRANKENWEENIE (2012) Directed by: Tim Burton Victor loves making horror home movies, often starring his dog Sparky. When the dog is run over by a car, the boy is sad and unhappy. Inspired by a science class he took at school, where a teacher shows that it is possible to stimulate movement through electricity, he builds a machine that allows him to revive Sparky. The experiment works, but what Victor didn’t expect was that his best friend would return with slightly different habits. Created by: Alex Hirsch Dipper and Mabel Pines are two brothers who are sent to Great-Uncle Stan’s store in Gravity Falls, Oregon, to spend the summer there. They think the holidays will be boring, but when Dipper finds a strange journal in the woods, they discover that strange secrets are buried in the town. Directed by: Rob Marshall Forest Paths is a modern take on the beloved Grimms’ tales, crossing the plots of some stories and exploring the consequences of the characters’ desires and pursuits. This funny and emotional musical follows the classic tales of Cinderella (Anna Kendrick), Little Red Riding Hood (Lilla Crawford), John and the Beanstalk (Daniel Hittlestone) and Rapunzel (Mackenzie Mauzy) – all brought together in an original story involving a baker and his wife (James Corden and Emily Blunt), her desire to form a family, and her interaction with the witch (Meryl Streep) who cursed them. SECRETS IN SULPHUR SPRINGS (2020 – PRESENT) Created by: Tracey Thompson After his father gets a job, young Griffin Campbell moves into the Tremont Hotel in Sulfur Springs, Louisiana, which is allegedly haunted by Savannah Dillon, a guest who disappeared thirty years ago. With his new best friend, Harper, Griffin discovers a portal that takes them back to 1990, using it to find out what really happened. MUPPETS HAUNTED MANSION: THE TERRIBLE PARTY (2021) Directed by: Kirk R. Thatcher Disney+’s fun Halloween special brings together the cast of the Muppets, celebrity appearances and new music and spooky fun for families to enjoy. The production is set during the Halloween night, when Gonzo is challenged to spend a night in the Haunted Mansion, and also features names such as Yvette Nicole Brown, John Stamos, Taraji P. Henson, Darren Criss, Will Arnett and Kim Irvine.

