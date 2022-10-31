16-pin adapters that have problems on the RTX 4090 are 150V, below spec

300V cables are stronger and don’t overheat, according to Gamers Nexus tests

New tests with NVIDIA 16-pin cable adapters, used in GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards, continue to be done, and now the results come closer to the main problem. According to Gamers Nexus, these adapters come in two different configurations: with wires in 300V and 150V. The latter is what has caused the connector melting problem.

Gamers Nexus’ Steve Burke found that cables marked “300V 14AWG” are sturdier, while the 150V cables, which Igor’s Lab showed a few days ago, are the poor quality cables that have had known issues.

The main problem lies in the quality of the solder used. Channel tests show that the 300V cable has high quality solder and has withstood tests done by Gamers Nexus. According to channel sources, the ideal cable is 300V, and 150V would be below the recommended specifications.

300V wired adapters have no problems

With a connector using better quality solder, Steve Burke was unable to replicate the problem of overheating and consequent melting of the video card’s plug and connectors.

Even damaging the NVIDIA adapter and using heavily overclocked GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards, no failures happened, either in the cable or the card. To get an idea of ​​how many people have the flimsiest 150V adapter, Gamers Nexus did a quick survey.

Of the 130 responses, only seven people said they have the 150V cable, about 5% of the total. Gamers Nexus says that owners of the 16-pin adapter can peel off the sticker on the end of the adapter to find out what the cable configuration is.

Among all the adapters that came with the different RTX 4090 from the websites Tom’s Hardware and WCCFtech, all are 300V and none of them had the problem of overheating.

With these new results, it seems that the root of the problem is being exposed more and more. So if you own an RTX 4090, it’s best to take a look at what your adapter configuration is as soon as possible.

NVIDIA has not yet officially positioned itself identifying the problem



