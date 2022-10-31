8-year-old boy is youngest climber to climb El Capitan

An eight-year-old boy has become the youngest person to climb the steep rocky escarpment of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, USA. The experience changed the boy’s life, according to his father, Joe Baker, who accompanied him on the climb, which ended yesterday.

Sam “Adventure” Baker started the cliff climb with his dad on Tuesday. To accomplish the feat, the duo relied on a team of two other people. The ascent was carried out during the day and the nights were spent in temporary hammock-like structures on the rock face.

“I’m so proud of Sam. He has become the youngest rope-assisted climber to climb El Capitan. In a few years he could be back, breaking more records,” Joe Baker wrote in a Facebook post.

Sam’s mother, Ann Baker, told CNN that she was supportive of her son’s adventures. “He looks very happy to be up there and spirits are high,” she joked.

Climbing El Capitan, a rock formation that rises 910 meters above Yosemite Valley, is a challenging task for even the most experienced climbers and a favorite goal for many in the global climbing community, according to Joe Baker.

In 2019, Selah Schneiter, 10, climbed the mountain, setting the record for the youngest person to do so at the time.

However, according to the English tabloid The Guardian, the achievements of the two children are not without controversy.

Some climbers say that the method known as “jugging” – or rope ascent – is not true climbing, as the climber uses the rope to climb, not interacting much with the rock face.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that a longtime Yosemite climber who monitors people climbing El Capitan said the two records were “a publicity hoax”.

“The park’s own guides do everything I’ve seen. That’s why it’s not a climb,” Tom Evans told the paper.

First route at age 3

But the Baker family doesn’t seem to mind the criticism at all. “This adventure is already changing both of our lives,” said Sam’s father. “As we went downstairs, I told Sam about his next big goal. He was curious what it could be. I already told you it’s going to be even more difficult.”

According to local newspaper The Union Democrat, Sam grew up in Colorado and has already made a name for himself in rock climbing groups. He was just three years old when he completed his first route at Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs. He was four years old when he and his father climbed 396 meters to climb the Second Flatiron outside Boulder, Colorado.

When he was seven years old, Sam climbed the Lost Arrow Spire in Yosemite Valley. Before turning eight, Sam climbed the Fairview Dome and Eichorn Pinnacle above Tuolumne.