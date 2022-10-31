‘A Gift for Helen’ shared stage with ‘Spider-Man’ – Metro World News Brasil

TV Globo shows in the “Sessão da Tarde” this Tuesday (12) the film “A Gift for Helen″, released in 2004. The film stars Kate Hudson (“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”), John Corbett (“Greek Wedding”) and Joan Cusack (“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”).

The film tells the story of Helen Harris (Kate Hudson) when her sister Lindsay Davis (Felicity Huffman) dies and her nephews are orphaned. At the height of her career and youth, Helen has to take care of her three siblings, despite her other sister Jenny Portman (Joan Cusack) being a person born to take care of children.

Check out three fun facts about “A Gift for Helen″, according to IMDb:

same scenario

“A Gift for Helen″ shares a curious coincidence with the 2002 version of “Spider-Man”: both films had scenes shot on the same streets in Queens, county of New York City. The same goes for the romantic comedy “Crossroads” (1994).

brothers in real life

Henry and Sarah, the two youngest children, are played by actors Spencer Breslin and Abigail Breslin, respectively. They are brothers in real life and it was not the only time they were in the same movie: “My Santa Claus 2″ and “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Wedding” were some titles in which they worked together. Spencer started her career earlier and was in more movies as a child. Abigail started later, but was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “Little Miss Sunshine” and has more recent films than her brother.

pregnant main star

At the time of recording, Kate Hudson was pregnant with her son Ryder Russell Robinson, born in January 2004. He is the result of a relationship with actress and musician Chris Robinson. In the film, towards the end, Hudson unconsciously touches his belly as he walks.

