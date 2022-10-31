a matter of luck



October 28, 2022 – 2:58 pm

Mila Kunis’ new movie, Luckiest Girl Alive (a very lucky girl, Netflix), caught me in a curveball kind of way. I won’t give spoilers, but it’s a necessary movie. It discusses important aspects of abuse and violence that we women are major targets of.

My reflection begins with a question: what would you do if you knew that a woman very close to you, and very dear to you, was suffering some kind of abuse? What would your conversation with her be like? What kind of support would you give this woman? What tools would you use and in what way?

Like the film, these questions are also necessary.

According to the WHO (2021), one in three women in the world (736 million) has experienced some form of sexual violence, whether caused by a partner or any other man. It’s a statistic that hasn’t changed for 10 years, that is, we are no longer protected by technological advances or any other.

Violence against women affects, in most cases, low-income women. In poor countries, the rate is 50%, that is, 1 in 2 women goes through this experience.

It is such wide-open and terrible information, and so little is said about it. Shame, fear, taboo, respect, concern for others (children, parents, other loved ones) are among the reasons I don’t know what you’ve been through and you don’t know what I’ve been through. We shut up and move on, letting whatever happens.

If I’m writing here and you’re reading me, we’re lucky women. Or because we are on the other side of this statistic, or because we have overcome trauma. Somehow we shield ourselves to move on with our lives, leaving the past for time to cloud. We made ourselves strong, in leadership positions, we spoke firmly and assertively, and we are respected. But it could have been different, as it has been for so many other women.

There is a lot to do.

For today, my suggestion is simple: we are Women to Watch. They’re watching us. May we also be Women to Watch Out: women who take care of each other. May we have attentive ears to hear stories that are not told or whispered between the lines, sharp eyes to see what is happening around us, and that we use our powerful voices so that all (us and so many others) can scream, ask for help, talk about the topic, and change that statistic.