After a photo with flamenguists went viral, Júnior Moraes, from Corinthians, clarifies controversy

After Flamengo won the Libertadores title, a photo of striker Júnior Moraes, from Corinthianswith Flamengo fans, followed by the caption “Vai pra cima Mengão” circulated on social networks.

+ Attack duo goes badly in Corinthians tie; see notes



This Sunday (30), the Timão striker used his Instagram to portray himself with the Corinthians fans, explaining that he was with his family at a restaurant in the city of Santos, where he followed the Corinthians tie with Goiás and was approached by flamenguists. .

– I’m coming here to clarify a situation that happened yesterday. A photo circulated on the internet as if I was rooting for Flamengo, which is not true. Yesterday I came to Santos with my family, which is my polling place. I went to dinner with my family at a restaurant and there I watched the Corinthians game. In this restaurant there were fans from other clubs too, many asked to take a picture with me and I took it in a good way. And one of these is going around on the internet as if I was rooting for Flamengo, which is not true – started the striker.

+ See table and simulate the final straight of the Brasileirão

Photo by Júnior Moraes that circulated on the networks (Photo: Reproduction)

With a problem in his right thigh, Moraes has been working with Bruno Mazziotti, head of the Corinthians health and performance department, and should be 100% physically only in 2023. The striker recalled the difficulties he has been going through this season and reiterated his respect for the club.

– I want to make clear the respect for the club I work for, which is Corinthians, I want to stay away from controversy because it makes no sense. It has been a very difficult year for me, of recovery, where I want to prepare myself to return to playing at high performance. So I want to make it very clear that this photo has nothing to do with it and that people don’t get angry in a situation that has nothing to do with it. That’s it. Vai Corinthians – concluded the athlete in his Instagram stories.

The last time Júnior Moraes played for Corinthians was on August 17, when he entered the final stretch of the Corinthians rout over Atlético-GO, in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The shirt 18 has 17 games and a goal for Timão.