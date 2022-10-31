After sending off against Flamengo, Pedro Henrique vents in the nets

Flamengo beat Athletico Paranaense in the Libertadores final, last Saturday, by 1 to 0. The winning goal for Rubro-Negro came from Gabigol, minutes after the expulsion of defender Pedro Henrique. This Sunday, the defender took to social media to apologize to Hurricane fans.

– I arrived at Athletico in 2019 and soon discovered that it would be different here. I went through many victories and lessons learned with my teammates, always together for the best of the club. Unfortunately, the result of this final was far from what we wanted, from what we fought for all season – began Pedro Henrique.

– I would like to apologize to all Athletics, the cast and commission. It’s not been an easy time, because I dream of this title day and night and I know we had full conditions to achieve it. You can be sure that I will keep working hard to leave 110% on the field, as I always tried to do! – completed.

Pedro Henrique had fouled Gabigol early in the match and received a yellow card. At the end of the initial stage, the defender gave Ayrton Lucas a cart, received the second yellow card and was sent off. With one less, Athletico didn’t have the strength to react and was defeated by Flamengo.