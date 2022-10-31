Afternoon session brings ‘Four Lives of a Dog’ this Tuesday, the 4th

Four Lives of a Dog, Globe, 15:30 A Dog’s Purpose. USA. Directed by: Lasse Hallstrom. With KJ Apa; John Ortiz; Dennis Quaid.
Starring Dennis Quaid and with actors KJ Apa, Peggy Lipton and Britt Robertson in the cast, it tells the story of the dog Bailey, who is reincarnated several times and has several different owners; however, in all their lives, their biggest dream is to find Ethan, his first owner, again.
Check out the movies of the week at the Afternoon Session
Latest news:
The Crown Season 5 premieres on Netflix on November 9; read and see
Disney’s ‘Weird World’ animation hits theaters in November
Horror movie ‘Cage’ debuts on Netflix this Monday, the 24/10th
The South Korean Parasite is the Hot Screen movie this Monday, the 17th
Globoplay premieres the movie “Assalto na Paulista” this Friday, the 14th
The thriller of ‘Point of View’ is the attraction of Record’s Super Tela this Friday, 14
The most famous Disney+ witches to see until Halloween
‘Suddenly A Family’ passes Globo at Maximum Temperature this Sunday, 09
‘Rush Hour 2’ passes in the Afternoon Session of this Friday, the 7th
Documentary “I Am Vanessa Guillen” Coming to Netflix in November
Movies and series
Film programming on open TV
Weekly Premieres on Netflix
Premieres and news on Globoplay
Film premieres and news
soap opera summaries