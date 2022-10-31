Against Santos and Corinthians, Fortaleza believes in Voyvoda’s fiction

As has been routine in recent years, Fortaleza comes to the end of the season with harassment growing on top of its coach. In the recent past, the team has seen Rogério Ceni being quoted in several richer teams and currently deals with repeated news about interest over Pablo Vojvoda. The bet to keep the Argentine is in the history of great relationship.

as showed the UOL Esporte, the interested parties this time are Santos and Corinthians. The first has been with Orlando Ribeiro since Lisca’s departure, while the second still has hopes for Vitor Pereira to continue.

Fortaleza’s board already deals with the interest on top of its technicians with normality and has not yet been warned by its coach or by the staff about proposals. The people heard by blog mention that several polls have already reached the manager of the Argentine coach and were refused without even being considered.

On other occasions, the agent notified the board of Fortaleza, but the decision was made to stay, believing that the best way is to continue the work developed at Leão do Pici. There is also gratitude on the part of the Argentine for the uninterrupted support of his work even when the Ceará team was in the relegation zone and ended up eliminated from the cups.

Even so, President Marcelo Paz and his companions know how difficult it is to compete with teams that can offer a much higher salary and a project, at least on paper, that is more daring.

Vojvoda has a contract with Fortaleza until the end of the year and preferred not to open talks about renewal at this time. He wants to be sure of the situation for the next season to know which competitions he will play in 2023. Only with this scenario more defined, the Argentine said that he will sit at the table to deal with his future.

