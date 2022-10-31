Alan Rickman, the Snape of ‘Harry Potter’, detonated Emma Watson’s way of talking, diaries reveal – Monet

+



Alan Rickman (1946-2016) and Emma Watson as their characters in the Harry Potter franchise (Photo: Reproduction)

Actor Alan Rickman (1946-2016) detonated the way of talking of actress Emma Watson, his co-star in the films of the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise. Victim of pancreatic cancer, the interpreter of Professor Severus Snape made his criticism in a newly revealed excerpt from his diaries, gathered in a book scheduled for release next October, with the title ‘Madly Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman’ (‘Deep Maddened: The Alan Rickman Diaries’). The star’s comment about his colleague was reported by the Insider website.

Rickman mentioned Watson in texts written during the filming of ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ (2004). He described the production as “fabulous”, but pondered some limitations of the film’s youthful cast.

Actor Alan Rickman (Photo: Getty Images)

“These kids need direction,” Rickman said of the film’s casting. Then came the mention of Watson: “They forget their lines and Emma’s way of talking is beyond Albania at times.”

In another recently revealed excerpt from the same book, Rickman commented on how he felt as a member of the Beatles at the launch event for ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ (2004), the third of eight films inspired by the books of the same name written by JK Rowling.

Actor Alan Rickman (1946-2016) in a scene from the Harry Potter franchise (Photo: Reproduction)

“Arriving at Radio City was like being a Beatle,” Rickman wrote when talking about the film’s New York launch event. “There were thousands of fans screaming as we got out of the cars. Mostly by Daniel Radcliffe, but we were all excited. Not to mention stepping onto a stage in front of 6,000 people.”

In another passage, he justified his decision to continue acting in the films after his first diagnosis of cancer, in 2005. Rickman was diagnosed with prostate cancer shortly before the beginning of his work on ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’ (2007). ). He underwent treatment and a procedure to have his prostate removed in January 2006.

Alan Rickman in a scene from one of the films in the Harry Potter franchise (Photo: Reproduction)

“Finally yes to ‘HP5’ [‘Harry Potter e a Ordem da Fênix’ (2007)]”, wrote the actor. “The feeling is neither joy nor sadness. The prevailing argument was: ‘see beyond, it’s your story’”.

After prostate cancer, Rickman was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August 2015 and died in January of the following year. He is survived by his wife, politician and teacher Rima Horton. He is also remembered for his work in productions such as ‘Die Hard’ (1988), ‘Robin Hood’ (1991), ‘Sense and Sensibility’ (1995) and ‘Just Love’ (2001). Watch the trailer for the first ‘Harry Potter’, released in 2001, below: