Alonso, Hamilton and the title bullshit

Fernando Alonso believe that fans of formula 1 need to stop pitting themselves against each other after going to the twitter to clarify comments made about Lewis Hamilton in an interview with a Dutch newspaper.

In an interview with the newspaper From Telegraafpublished on Saturday, the two-time world champion spoke about former teammate Hamilton and reigning world champion Max Verstappen when reflecting on last year’s podium in Qatar.

Alonso said he thought Verstappen had “performed better” than Hamilton last year and was a worthy champion in 2021, adding: “I also have a lot of respect for Lewis. Still, it’s different when you win seven world titles. when you only had to fight your teammate.

“So I think a championship has less value than when you have fewer titles but have had to fight other drivers with equal or even better talent.”

But after the quotes were released and began to circulate in more vehicles claiming that the pilot of the alpine considered Verstappen’s championships more valuable than Hamilton’s titles, the Spaniard went to twitter to clarify your comments.

He wrote: “And again… Please all titles are amazing, well deserved and inspiring. Incomparable among themselves and let’s enjoy champions and legends of our current time. Tired of the continuous search for headlines. Let’s enjoy them.”

The quotes and tweet led to a heated argument among fans on social media, but the two-time champion said he wanted to “try to help and make social media a better place” by clarifying his comments.

“We need everyone to collaborate on this,” Alonso said. “We need to stop pitting fans against each other. We’re all in the same. Great champions, great sportsmen and we try to enjoy this beautiful moment”.

Fernando Alonso and Giancarlo Fisichella, Renault celebrate in Parc Ferme Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Alpine driver noted in the original interview that he did not fight his teammate from Renault, Giancarlo Fisichella for their titles in 2005 and 2006, not even Verstappen fought Sergio Perez theuo former teammate Alex Albon to win races.

“But [Michael] Schumacher in particular battled with his teammate Rubens Barrichello to become champion five times in a row and Hamilton with Nico Rosberg and Valtteri Bottas,” added Alonso.

“This is different, I think.”

But apparently in response to Alonso’s comments, Hamilton posted a photo of them together on the podium at the 2007 United States GP, when they were teammates at McLaren. The race saw Alonso strain at the Woking team as he lost to Hamilton – then in his rookie year – amid a bitter season that ended with Alonso leaving McLaren after just one year.

Hamilton posted a photo of him standing on the top step of the podium with his hand on Alonso’s shoulder, simply with a thumbs-up emoji.

