Alviverde play “the worst game” in RS

Manga will once again be on the field against Juventude. Photo: Publicity/Coritiba

The worst home team will receive the worst visitor in the Brazilian championship this Wednesday (2), at 7 pm, in the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul (RS). This is the story behind the game between Youth and coritibawhich is not valid for the gauchos, but which it’s worth a lot for white thighs.

Coxa played 17 games away from Couto Pereira so far. There were 51 points for each match at the opponents’ house. So far, before their penultimate engagement away from Alto da Glória in Serie A, mere two goals added it is a poor use of 3.92%. That is, it is the only one without winning out in the tournament.

Lantern and first team mathematically relegated in the Brasileirão, Juventude got one victory and four draws away from Serra Gaúcha – one of them against Coxa himself, in the first round. Even so, is the third worst visitorand it is also the team that scores the worst within its domains, which helps to understand the relegation.

In 17 games at Jaconi, the gauchos won two, drew eight and lost seven – 27.45% performance at home. In its most recent presentation in Caxias do Sul, Alviverde from Rio Grande do Sul lost to Sao Paulo 2-1. Before that, there were five draws. It was mathematically relegated in the next round, in the loss to Atlético-MGin Mineirão.

In 15 games at Juventude’s home, Coxa only won twice. The last one was by 1998 Brazilian Championship (2 to 1, goals from Macedo and Luiz Carlos). There have been eight games in Serra Gaúcha between the two teams since then, with six defeats in Coritibana and six draws. In short, in addition to the three points against relegation and the first victory away from Couto, a triumph at Jaconi is also worth breaking a fast.

Guto asked for caution; programmed “invasion”

Even aware of the relegation of Juventude, the coach from Coritiba Guto Ferreira already said that he expects difficulties. After the defeat to Strengththe coach mentioned that several teams went to Jaconi and couldn’t win, so you can’t let the position in the table give room for surprises.

“Whoever is at the bottom has their value, and if they decrease too much, we can be surprised. We have to play very well there to win (…), to be able to go up and keep adding points, keeping us in front as the games decrease, to achieve our objective”, he commented.

Off the field, the white thigh fans and the board have mobilized in the last week and there is an expectation that more than 20 buses leave Curitiba to honor Coritiba which, with the massive support of its fans, is now the sixth best home team in Serie A. The idea is to reinforce the support and, with that, give a favorable aura towards the first victory away.

Embezzlement and news

For this match, Verdão will not have the defender Guillermo de los Santos (expelled in Castelão) and midfielder Gabriel Boschilia (suspended for third yellow card). on defense, Luciano Castan served suspension and must return, while in the middle Robinho appears as a favorite after a long period of injury.

Other changes may come on the right-back, with the return of Nathanael as holder instead of Nathan Mendesand in the attack, sector in which Cadorini has been asking for a ticket and can win his first opportunity by playing in Jaconi, in the vacancy of Leo Gamalho.

On the bench, the main novelty may be the presence of the steering wheel Willian Farias, who has recovered surprisingly from foot surgery and has already been in the delegation that went to Fortaleza (CE). He is expected to be listed for Alviverdes’ duel in Rio Grande do Sul.