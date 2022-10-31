AMD Radeon RX 7900 is photographed and confirms two 8-pin connectors

With a “traditional” power option, AMD’s new GPU can avoid the controversies that have been surrounding NVIDIA

This Monday (31), the insider HXL (@9550pro) published what appears to be the first full images of AMD Radeon RX 7900confirming that the new graphics card from AMD will not use the PCIe Gen5 12VHPWR connector, present in the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, but rather two connectors in the 8-pin standard.

At photographs show the AMD Radeon RX 7900 GPU alongside a reference Radeon RX 6950 XT. The new card is slightly longer and has a thickness of approximately 2.5 slots.

The cooling system has 3 9-blade coolers. The aluminum heatsink also extends slightly beyond the PCB and has 3 small stripes painted in red.

It is important to note that the model shown appears to be a test version (Engineering sample), since there are several measurement points present on the back of the board. Another detail is that there is no backplate, which leaves a good part of the plate exposed. Finally, the PCB used is red, something that will likely change for the final version of the product.

Still talking about the design of the new Radeon RX 7900 with RDNA3 architecture, in the images it is possible to see four semi-translucent stripes on the front face of the board, possibly for the application of RGB lighting effects. The “Radeon” logo also appears to be another bright spot.

According to @9550pro, the photos were taken from a closed group on the QQ app/social network.

AMD Radeon 7900 XT or 7900 XTX?

A point that is not yet clear is whether we are dealing with the Radeon 7900 XT or the 7900 XTX variant. Both are aimed at the very high performance segment and must be officially announced by AMD this Thursday (03)as we reported here on Adrenaline.

By using only two standard 8-pin connectors, AMD’s new cards are estimated to have a maximum TDP of approximately 375W. In fact, one of the company’s promises was to bring an efficiency leap of more than 50% with the RDNA 3 architecture, which will be present in the RX 7000 line.

Far from controversy and the risk of melting?

AMD’s option for the 8-pin connector had already been confirmed last week by Scott Herkelman (Senior VP and General Manager of the GPUs unit). Scott’s publication on Twitter took place precisely in response to the controversy surrounding the GeForce RTX 4090 and the melting power adapter cables.

As we show, NVIDIA RTX 4090 (PCIe Gen5 12VHPWR) 16-pin connector and adapter is overheating in some cases, causing both cables and plug to melt.







Via: VideoCardz Source: Twitter/HXL (@9550pro)