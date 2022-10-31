American TV Bosses Didn’t Like This One Bit in Meredith Gray

One of the most famous medical dramas on television, Grey’s Anatomy scared the heads of American television. The reason? The active and turbulent sex life of Meredith Grey, its protagonist.

From its inception, the plot made it clear that it would not be limited to the Seattle Grace surgical center, with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) starring in a small climbing in the first episode, after sleeping with one of her bosses.

Although he didn’t know that Derek (Patrick Dempsey) was his boss, the professional relationship didn’t stop the protagonist from engaging in a romance with the character. But not without, first, starring in some of the sexual dramas of Grey’s Anatomy.

However, the proposal of a doctor with a sexually active life, even inside the hospital, scared the heads of American television.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

In a recent chat, series creator Shonda Rhimes revealed that she heard a lot of complaints from the executives she tried to sell the series to. At the time, they didn’t like the idea of ​​Meredith showing up sleeping with a man she didn’t even know right away.

“I remember being called into a room full of old men, and they took me there to say the idea was problematic because no one would want to see a show about a woman who slept with a man the night before her first one. work day. And they were serious!” Shonda told the podcast 9 to 5ish with theSkimm.

The relationship, hitherto problematic in the offices of broadcasters, would prove to be one of the pillars of Grey’s Anatomy that conquered and retained a large part of the series’ audience.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Still for the podcast, Shonda stated that, later, she would understand the reason for being afraid among the executives. According to the producer herself, television still did not have many series “starring a woman who was the owner of her sexuality”, or that touched on minority agendas.

“Later I understood that, at that time, there weren’t many series on open TV starring a woman who was the owner of her sexuality”, minimized Shonda. “I also didn’t have any series with three or four people representing minorities talking in the same room, except in comedies. I just wanted to do something that I would have wanted to watch if it wasn’t for the production company.”

At the moment, Grey’s Anatomy is in its 19th season airing in the United States. In Brazil, the first 18 seasons of the series are shown on Sony Channel and can be found on Star+.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.