“And now?”; Flamengo fans waste no time and send a message to Rodinei after Tri da Libertadores

This season is without a doubt one of the best of Rodinei’s career. The right-back, who has already been heavily criticized by the Flamengo fans, managed to redeem himself throughout the year and was highlighted in the penalty converted into the Copa do Brasil title until his participation in the goal that consecrated the third championship of the Liberators.

And this whole phase was exalted this Saturday (29). After the final whistle, the fans who were present at the Monumental Stadium, in Guayaquil, made a point of applauding shirt 22, who went to tears with the confirmation of the conquest and chanted “stay, Rodinei”.

The clamor of the thousands of flamenguistas also served Rodolfo Landim, president of the club, and the other members of the board who were on the lawn with the Rubro-Negro cast.

Now it remains to be seen whether the top echelon of the Rio team will attend to the choir. Remembering that Rodinei has a link with Flamengo until the end of the year and so far has not reached an agreement for renewal. In recent days his name has been speculated in several clubs in Brazil, such as Atlético-MG and Botafogo, and also outside the country, such as River Plate, for example.