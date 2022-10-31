Andréia Sadi shows emotion behind the scenes of the investigation: “I fainted”

Andréia Sadi is a political journalist at Globonews (Photo: Disclosure/Globo)

Andréia Sadi shared a cute moment behind the scenes of the second round of elections this Sunday (30). While she worked at Globonews, her 1-year-old and 6-month-old children watched everything on TV alongside her father, journalist André Rizek. In a video she posted, the babies recognize her and call her “mommy”.

“Excuse me, I fainted but I’m fine as I don’t have the emotional basis to listen to this video of André Rizek with my babies repeating in a loop ‘mama, mama’ when following ‘mamãeeeee’ in the journalistic coverage of the Enemy of the End Elections on Globonews “, he wrote.

Anonymous and famous melted with the images in the comments. Andréia Sadi and André Rizek are very popular with the public. The two, who met at work, are the parents of twins Pedro and João. They have already exchanged some statements on the internet.

In a text published on Instagram, Andréia Sadi mentioned the changes in her life after the birth of the boys. “That’s when I was reborn. That’s when you arrived, João and Pedro, Pedro and João (so there’s no bullshit). Today, a year that I discovered a love that I can’t explain, I can only feel. better for them. Thank you, orixás, gods, life for this double gift”, he said.