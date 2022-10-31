Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of abuse on a private jet

(photo: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie has filed an accusation in the United States that her ex-husband Brad Pitt would have attacked her and their children during a private plane flight, leading her to ask for a divorce.

In a lawsuit over a French winery they bought when they were together, Jolie says Pitt grabbed her by the head and attacked two of her children on the 2016 trip.

She claims that Pitt was drunk, verbally abused her and threw alcohol on her family during a flight from France to Los Angeles.

He denies the accusations. And a source close to the actor told BBC that Jolie’s claims were false.

“She continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her depiction of an event that happened six years ago, adding completely false information each time she doesn’t get what she wants,” the source said. “Your story of her is constantly evolving.”

Jolie’s allegation of Pitt’s abusive behavior on the September 14, 2016, flight surfaced in previous court documents, including the divorce settlement of the former couple — both Oscar-winning actors.

But new details were presented on Tuesday (4/10), in Los Angeles, by Jolie’s legal team. part of an ongoing lawsuit over Chateau Miraval SA, a home and vineyard in southern France that the former Hollywood couple jointly acquired.

Pitt argues that he and his ex-wife have agreed not to sell their stakes on the premises without the other’s permission.

Jolie disputes this and blames Pitt for ending negotiations over the purchase of her shares in the property.

Jolie’s indictment filed Tuesday says the actor was physically and emotionally abusive toward her and her six children — aged between 8 and 15 at the time — during the private jet flight.

Her lawyers allege that Pitt started screaming, accusing her of being “too protective of children”.

Shortly after the flight, Pitt “pulled her to the bathroom” in the back of the plane, the lawsuit says.

“Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her against the bathroom wall,” the document adds.

“Pitt then punched the roof of the plane several times, causing Jolie to come out of the bathroom.”

After one of the children verbally intervened, Pitt “attacked his own son,” the document says.

Jolie then “grabbed him from behind to stop him,” according to court documents. “To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the plane’s seats, injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,” the lawsuit adds.

“The children rushed forward and they all tried valiantly to protect each other. Before it was all over, Pitt smothered one of the children and slapped another across the face.”

Jolie’s lawyers say she and her children “were still and silent under blankets” for the rest of the flight.

“Pitt periodically appeared from the back of the plane to yell and curse at them. At one point, he spilled beer on Jolie; at another, he spilled beer and red wine on the children,” the document reads.

The incident was investigated by the FBI in 2016. Authorities decided not to press charges.

Last year, a judge granted joint custody of the children to both parents.

The Miraval property is located in the village of Correns in southeastern France and was purchased by the couple for around €25 million in 2008.

The actors were married there six years later.

Pitt sued Jolie, claiming his decision to sell his stake in the property to a Russian oligarch was an attempt to “undermine” his investment and cause “free harm” to Pitt, who had “poured money and hard-earned capital into the wine business”.

Jolie’s lawyers say in their lawsuit that the actress “has gone to great lengths to try to protect her children from reliving the pain that Pitt inflicted on the family that day.”

They add that her decision to sell her stake in the venture was in part due to her “becoming increasingly uncomfortable with continuing to participate in an alcohol-related business, given the impact of Pitt’s recognized alcohol abuse problem on her family.” “.

Pitt told the New York Times in 2019 that he joined Alcoholics Anonymous after his split from Jolie.

Jolie’s court case reveals the tension between the couple over her plans for the winery.

Pitt, who had previously spoken of his love of architecture and design, decided the castle needed a fifth pool at a cost of €1 million and wanted a staircase rebuilt four times, according to Jolie.

