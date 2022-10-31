Anne Hathaway says she’s still a fan of canceled actor after sexual misconduct allegation – Monet

+



Anne Hathaway (Photo: Getty Images)

Actress Anne Hathaway said she is still a fan of co-star Aziz Ansari, who was canceled by several people after being accused of “sexual misconduct”. The 39-year-old actress expressed her admiration for the comedian in an interview with Interview magazine.

The allegation against Ansari became public in January 2018. An anonymous woman published an article on the website Babe.net accusing him of “sexual misconduct”. She said that later on, she exchanged messages with the actor and he apologized for his actions.

Actor Azis Ansari (Photo: Getty Images)

The accusation against the actor divided social networks. While several people opted for the cancellation, others defended it, saying that the actor’s actions could not be classified as “misconduct”.

Ansari later defended himself, saying the relationship with the woman was consensual.

Hathaway quoted Ansari in an interview excerpt from Interview in which he answered questions from fellow celebrities. The question came from actress and screenwriter Mindy Kaling: “Which troubled or canceled person’s art are you still secretly in love with?”

The actor Aziz Ansari in Master of None (Photo: Playback)

The ‘Devil Wears Prada’ (2006) star responded: “Aziz Ansari. I think ‘Master of None’ is one of my favorite modern romantic series. Certainly”. The actor has not yet publicly commented on the mention of his name by the actress.

Now 39 years old and also remembered for his presence in the series ‘Parks and Recreation’, Ansari recently married the Danish scientist Serena Skov Campbell. The ceremony was held in Italy, attended by 120 people. The two live in the UK.