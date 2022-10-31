Arsenal thrash Nottingham Forest to return to top spot

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League in style. With the right to rout at home, the Gunners made it 5-0 over Nottingham Forest to remove any insecurity about the recent setbacks. The goals were scored by Martinelli, Nelson twice, Partey and Odegaard.

Unbeknownst to the visitors, Arsenal scored a goal right away and controlled the first half without any difficulties. But it was only in the final stage that the team took off, with a shower of goals before less than 15 minutes.

Now, with 31 points, Miguel Arteta’s team sees City two points away, after 12 matches in the Premier League. Nottingham, on the other hand, remains at the bottom of the competition in their return to the elite of English football.

In the next round, the Gunners face the London classic, against Chelsea, away from home, while Nottingham will host Brentford.

Arsenal’s lightning goal

The hosts needed just five minutes to open the scoring at Emirates Stadium. The game had not even heated up and the teams were still exchanging passes with less speed, when the Gunners took advantage of a good steal, Martinelli reversed the play well for Saka, who returned it to the Brazilian in a well-aimed cross that ended with the ball in the back of the network.

Nottingham no reaction

Holding possession of the ball and without giving the visitors chances to respond to the early goal, Arsenal was looking for the way to expand the score and came close to scoring, with chances from Gabriel Jesus and Saka.

On the Nottingham side, few opportunities. Only in a mistake on Arsenal’s ball out did the team scare Ramsdale’s goal, in a blocked shot by Lingard, near the end of the first half.

Arsenal took the lead over the English with a thrashing of Nottingham Forest Image: Ian Kington / AFP

Arsenal’s breakout comeback

The second half started with a repeat. Goal in Arsenal’s first minutes, in a play that started with a beautiful pass to Xhaka, who invades the area, sends Gabriel Jesus to the wall and find Nelson, who still had the opportunity to get the rebound after the goalkeeper’s defense.

There wasn’t even time for Nottingham to breathe and get organized, the Gunners kept the high pace and reached the third goal soon after. In a good offensive transition made by Martinelli, the Brazilian reversed the play for Gabriel Jesus, who worked the ball with Odergaard and got a pass for Nelson, again, to send it to the net.

The rout was cemented in the 12th minute of the second half, with a great goal from outside the area by Thomas Partey, who saw the ball be rolled without marking and sent it into Henderson’s angle.

Controlled game and more goals

Dictating the rhythm of the game, Arsenal kept possession of the ball, kept Nottigham without actions and response and managed to reach another goal for the rout already after 30 minutes. With the assistance of Gabriel Jesus, making the wall inside the area, the Brazilian passed to Odegaard to send a bomb without defense of Henderson.

In the final minutes, nothing new in the game. Arsenal followed with the ball and looking for more goals. Gabriel Jesus went blank, but played an active role in the Gunners’ goals and did a good job of attacking and returning to score when necessary.

Arsenal 5 x 0 Nottingham Forest

Date: 10/30/2020

Place: Emirates Stadium, London, England

Hour: 11 am (from Brasilia)

goals: Gabriel Martinelli, Nelson (2x), Partey (Arsenal), Odegaard.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel and Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey and Xhaka; Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Martinelli. Coach: Miguel Arteta.

Nottingham Forest: Henderson; Aurier, Cook, McKenna and Renan Lodi; Yates, Freuler and Kouyaté; Gibbs-White, Awoniyi and Lingard. Coach: Cooper.