Baby-sized mice terrorize UK retiree

A terrifying invasion is giving 82-year-old retiree Derek Blamire a headache. The Brit had his backyard taken over by mice that are the size of a baby.

One of the rodents, which measures approximately 46 cm in length, was captured last Sunday (30) by Blamire in the garden of his home in Blackburn. The man stated that the appearance of rats is common on the property.

“I’ve lived here for about seven years and I’ve caught more than 50. Sometimes I poison them, sometimes I catch them in a trap,” he told the Daily Star tabloid.























Despite this, the appearance of such large mice is not frequent. In a record published on social media, the retiree appears holding an animal with impressive dimensions.

“It was quite large, from nose to tail it was about 46 cm long. It was the length of a small baby,” Blamire said.

The Briton suggested that he knows who is to blame for the rodent invasion: himself. The mice, who live in vacant lots near the property, would be attracted to the food he puts out for the birds.

“I feed the birds that show up in the garden every day, and obviously the mice are going to show up too — there are probably more mice than people,” he admitted.

In addition, the retiree stated that rats reproduce very fast. “There are the little ones, who are young, and the older ones. The young ones are very easy to catch, but the older ones are very smart, they don’t fall into the traps and they don’t eat the poison, so you’re lucky if you catch one.”





To solve this problem, Blamire decided to stop feeding the birds, temporarily, to attract the hungry invaders to the traps.

“I didn’t feed the birds for a week, [o rato] was hungry, so he went to the trap after I put some boiled chicken in it,” he explained. “I had a pellet gun, I shot him, and that was it.”

Blamire, however, believes the rats will return. “I haven’t seen any for a few days, but they will come back. They might disappear for a few weeks and then all of a sudden they come back.”



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Pablo Marques




