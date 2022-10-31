Bahia, Vasco, Ituano and Sport: what each team needs to gain access to Serie A

Bahia threw away all the tranquility it had built throughout the campaign in Serie B and reached the last round without confirming access, still fighting for one of the two vacancies that remain available after the early classification of Cruzeiro and Grêmio.

The decisive games will take place on Sunday, at 18:30, when the Squadron visits the CRB in Maceió. The team from Bahia is in third place, with 59 points. Vasco (59), Ituano (57) and Sport (56) are the competitors. Two will play in Serie A in 2023.

Bahia depends only on him, which has been a problem in recent matches. It is true that he is undefeated with Eduardo Barroca in charge, but there are four draws (all 1×1) and only one win in five games. If it wins or draws one more, it guarantees access, which can come even in case of defeat as long as it is not surpassed in the tie-breaking criteria by Sport (if he wins) or Vasco (if he loses to Ituano).

Of the quartet in the dispute, Sport is the only one that does not depend only on him. Even Ituano, currently outside the G4, in 5th place, only needs to do its part because it has a direct confrontation with Vasco at home, in Itu (SP). The team from the interior of São Paulo has the best campaign of the return, with 37 points in 18 games.

Sport plays away from home, against Vila Nova. They need to win in Goiânia and hope for Bahia’s defeat so that they take the difference in goal difference, which today is 13 to 6 in favor of the Bahian tricolor. And if Vasco loses, Leão needs to take the difference in balance for him too (11 to 6).

STJD enters the game

Behind the scenes can change the scenario of the last round. The Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) scheduled for Thursday, November 3, the judgment of Sport regarding the 1-1 draw against Vasco, for the 35th round, which had a field invasion on Ilha do Retiro, already in stoppage time. of the 2nd time. If STJD gives the match points to the Carioca team, Vasco goes to 61, guarantees access and eliminates Sport, which drops to 55.

In this case, Bahia and Ituano would dispute the remaining spot. The tricolor would have to beat CRB to only depend on itself. In case of a tie, Ituano could not thrash Vasco by four goals difference. And with defeat, Bahia would depend on Ituano not to win.

What each team needs to move up:

BAHIA (3rd, 59 points)

Ranks whether to win or tie. It can go up with a defeat if: a) Sport does not make a difference of seven goals in the balance; or b) the score is at most by one goal difference more than the eventual defeat of Vasco. Example: if Vasco loses by 1×0, Bahia can take up to 2×0.

VASCO (4th, 59 points)

Ranks whether to win or tie. It can go up with defeat if: a) Bahia also loses and by difference of at least two goals more. Example: if Vasco wins 1×0, Bahia has to win at least 3×0; and b) Sport, if it wins, does not pass on the balance – difference is five goals.

ITUANO (5th, 57 points)

If you win, go up. That’s because it makes direct confrontation with Vasco. The São Paulo team has the best campaign of the return, and the game will be in Itu (SP), which increases the drama of this last round. In case of a draw or defeat, Ituano will continue in Serie B next year.

SPORT (6th, 56 points)

The only one that doesn’t depend on him alone. You have to win and hope for Bahia to lose. If, in addition, Vasco also loses, Sport draws on points with Bahia and Vasco and needs to take the difference in balance between the two. If Vasco doesn’t lose, Leão “only” has to take seven on balance for Bahia. Currently, Bahia’s balance is 13, Vasco’s is 11 and Sport’s is 6.