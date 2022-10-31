be really? Google says how Pixel Watch battery can last up to 24 hours

Charging times are approximate. Using certain features will shorten battery life. Battery life depends on enabled features, usage, environment and many other factors. Actual battery life may be shorter.

The explanation was given in the article called “Charge Google Pixel Watch and improve battery life” published by Google on its official blog. According to him, the Pixel Watch can have 24 hours of autonomy with the following average usage:

For comparison purposes, Apple has also already released a note indicating how the Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) can get 8 hours of autonomy with the following conditions:

90 time checks

90 notifications

45 minutes of app usage

60-minute workout with Apple Watch music playback via Bluetooth

The Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular model can have the same autonomy, but with only 4 hours of LTE connection, while the remaining 14 must be via Bluetooth with the cell phone.

Speaking again of the Pixel Watch, it is interesting to mention that 9to5Google says that the autonomy of the watch can reach a full day with Always On mode on or more than 24 hours with several features disabled. In this way, the ideal is to adapt to your needs to extend the duration of the charge according to your use.