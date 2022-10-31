be really? Google says how Pixel Watch battery can last up to 24 hours

The explanation was given in the article called “Charge Google Pixel Watch and improve battery life” published by Google on its official blog. According to him, the Pixel Watch can have 24 hours of autonomy with the following average usage:
- 240 notifications
- 280 time checks
- A 5-minute LTE (4G) voice call
- 45 minutes of training with GPS on and music playback already downloaded via YouTube Music
- 50 minutes of navigation (Google Maps) while connected to a phone via Bluetooth
- The clock configured with default settings including Always-on off mode
The article also mentions that the estimated autonomy initially disclosed was based on controlled conditions:
Charging times are approximate. Using certain features will shorten battery life. Battery life depends on enabled features, usage, environment and many other factors. Actual battery life may be shorter.
For comparison purposes, Apple has also already released a note indicating how the Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) can get 8 hours of autonomy with the following conditions:
- 90 time checks
- 90 notifications
- 45 minutes of app usage
- 60-minute workout with Apple Watch music playback via Bluetooth
The Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular model can have the same autonomy, but with only 4 hours of LTE connection, while the remaining 14 must be via Bluetooth with the cell phone.
Speaking again of the Pixel Watch, it is interesting to mention that 9to5Google says that the autonomy of the watch can reach a full day with Always On mode on or more than 24 hours with several features disabled. In this way, the ideal is to adapt to your needs to extend the duration of the charge according to your use.