Best meme and pop culture costumes for Halloween 2022

Photo: AMC Theater / YouTube

Famous People And Retail Stores They’re not the only ones making an appearance on Halloween. With each spooky season, strangers inevitably seek out costumes that cleverly reference pop culture and/or memes. The Internet is a scene from hell. Why don’t we have fun while we can? So far, we’ve seen everything from Nicole Kidman to AMC Commercial Theaters to me scary movie 2Skeleton scene. And since Halloween falls on a Monday in 2022, we wouldn’t be surprised if the costumes lasted all week on TikTok and – Will Elon Musk – Twitter. Any other time of year you might envy the peace of friends and family who stay away from social media, but now you can enjoy a fashion that references references they may not understand. It’s like a reward. Feast your eyes on the internet’s favorite Halloween costumes below and check back as we update this post throughout the week.

For starters, we have Nicole Kidman in her best role (that’s exactly right).

We still thank the beautiful baby Jesus – and the big one too – for winning Emmys.

You should always do this for the culture 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dKizk9uRkJ – The Queen of Halloween (@Dreya_YaBishh) October 23, 2022

Cute skeleton for engraving work!

My Friend’s Sister’s Halloween Costume Is Too Good to Share pic.twitter.com/4V0eMy7CIm – Steve (@EristicEnigma) October 26, 2022

We thought Lil Nas X was like that. End it.

nice answer!

Physically that impression.

A favorite of the eagle – he must have a lot of friends lining up for the bathroom at a party.

Okay, clothes. Halloween costume. The costume chosen specifically for Halloween. Halloween costume. pic.twitter.com/TbFZ1JB8Mq – Julie Greiner (@JulieAbridged) October 29, 2022

Pull the lever, Kronk!

The peach does not fall far from the tree.

Cruise winner not included.

4 cities 4 all.

Hi Gretty!