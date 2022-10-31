Black Adam’s 2nd Post-Credits Scene Revealed

Site reveals what the second post-credits scene of Black Adam would look like, which was eventually removed from the film.

According to sources from The Directthe second post-credits scene, which was removed from the final cut of black adamwould tease the future of Doctor Fate, who was played in the adaptation by Pierce Brosnan, in the DCU (formerly DCEU).

The brief scrapped sequence takes place during the day in a sandy location. The opening cutscene slowly moves from the ground to reveal Doctor Fate’s helmet lying on the sand. A hand then enters the frame to pick up The Helm of Fate, though the scene quickly goes black before the identity of the mysterious individual can be revealed.

Fate’s helmet notably disintegrated in Hawkman’s hands (Aldis Hodge) during the film’s climax after Pierce Brosnan’s mage made the final sacrifice. So a change in movement to see the helmet dissolve may have led to the removal of this tag, or perhaps it simply disappeared until the arrival before this mysterious hand in the sand.

black adam is now showing in cinemas across Brazil.

Black Adam (original title of the adaptation) is the first solo film by Black Adam, the arch-rival of the hero Shazam. The new live-action DCEU will show the origin of the dark mage and his clash with the Justice Society supergroup.

Read its synopsis:

Nearly 5,000 years after being bestowed with the omnipotent powers of the Egyptian gods – and just as quickly arrested – Black Adam (Rock) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

The film stars The Rock (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Black Adam, Aldis Hodge (The invisible man) as Carter Hall/Hawkman, Sarah Shahi (Double target) as Adrianna Tomaz, Noah Centineo (The Perfect Date) as Al Rothstein/Atom Crusher, Quintessa Swindell (Travelers – Instinct and Desire) as Maxine Hunkell/Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan (007 Against GoldenEye) as Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate and Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad) as Amanda Waller.

The actor Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin) is also in black adam. Although his character has not been revealed, everything points to him playing the demon Sabbac.

There are rumors that the actor Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel) will appear with his Superman in a post-credits scene.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (No scales) and scripted by Adam Sztykiel (A Part of Travel) and by the pair Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (the Mauritanian), black adam was released in Brazilian cinemas on October 20.

