Black Friday heats up: ‘tech’ items are up to 67% cheaper | Which one to buy?

Amazon starts this Monday (31), the Esquenta Black Friday, an event with offers on various electronics brands such as Apple, Logitech, Electrolux, Playstation and Xbox throughout the month of November. During the event, it will also be possible to find books and e-books with up to 50% off, as well as offers on drinks, video games, toys and pet shop items.

All promotions can be accessed on the official event page. Customers can also utilize the retailer’s coupons, which offer discounts on various items. Here are six electronics that are already discounted on Amazon’s Black Friday Heat.

1 of 7 Amazon’s Black Friday Heats Up Offers Discounts on Various Categories of Amazon Products — Photo: Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/Getty Images Amazon’s Black Friday warms up offers discounts on several categories of Amazon products — Photo: Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/Getty Images

1. Echo Dot Support (3rd Generation) – from BRL 90 to BRL 49

Webookers brand support is specifically made to allocate the smart Echo Dot (3rd Generation) speaker. The wall model must be plugged directly into the outlet, eliminating the need for cables. The brand promises more organization and better sound emission, as the fitting does not block the speakers. The manufacturer also explains that the support does not have a socket outlet. It’s the Echo’s own power supply that fits into the stand, while the cord is wrapped around the back of the accessory.

The item is rated 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with praise from consumers for the quality of the material and the elegant design of the stand. Some complaints cite the space between the bracket and the wall, while others feel that the sound is muffled by the structure. With a 46% discount, the model goes from R$90 to R$49, a reduction of R$41.

Pros: quality of material and practicality of use

quality of material and practicality of use Cons: sound can get muffled

2 of 7 Webookers brand support promises to dispense with the use of wires and facilitate organization — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon Webookers brand support promises to dispense with the use of wires and facilitate organization — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

Game lovers can also enjoy Warm up Black Friday. Among the successful titles, the physical media for PS4 of Watch Dogs: Legion is 67% off, dropping from R$299 to R$99. The game’s proposal promises to be engaging and innovative: any character is playable, but the different personalities don’t tie the player to the story in the same way. The objective is to investigate and fight the armed militia that have taken over a futuristic London full of social problems.

The test carried out by TechTudo highlights the boldness of the narrative, but points to the lack of verisimilitude at times. On Amazon, the game is rated 4.6 out of 5. Buyers praise the fun provided by the plot, in addition to the speed of delivery. However, some indicate that the disc was loose inside the box and others report bugs in the game.

Pros: different narrative

different narrative Cons: bugs at times

3 of 7 Watch Dogs: Legion main mission yields good fun — Photo: Disclosure / Ubisoft Watch Dogs: Legion main mission yields good fun — Photo: Disclosure / Ubisoft

The WAAW Energy 100EGB headset is a wireless model aimed at the gamer audience. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, it should offer faster connection to devices and even bring compatibility with virtual assistants. Control is done by the so-called smart touch, with the possibility of answering calls, playing, pausing, advancing or rewinding songs, in addition to activating gamer mode.

That’s 13 hours of battery life, divided between 4 hours on the headphones and another 9 hours in the case. Drivers are 8mm in size. The price drops from R$269 to R$168 during the event, a 37% discount. Rated 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, buyers highlight the battery life and sound quality. However, some complain about the volume being low and problems with Bluetooth.

Pros: control facilitated by smart touch

control facilitated by smart touch Cons: Bluetooth problem reports

4 of 7 WAAW Energy headphones bring 13 hours of battery life — Photo: Playback/Amazon WAAW Energy headphones bring 13 hours of battery life — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

Intelbras smart camera has night vision, Full HD quality and can be used indoors or outdoors. IP67 protection protects the equipment from rain and dust, while the built-in microphone allows you to hear what is happening in the monitored environment. The infrared range in dark environments is up to 30 meters away.

The company promises that all control is done through the smartphone, from installation and recording to receiving notifications. The model is compatible with other equipment in the IZY line, allowing the automation of a smart home. The rating is 3.9 out of 5 stars from Amazon, however no consumer has made negative or positive comments about the product.

Pros: night vision and smartphone control

night vision and smartphone control Cons: There is not

5 of 7 IZC 1005 camera has night vision for up to 30 meters — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon IZC 1005 camera has night vision for up to 30 meters — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

The US 200SB Duo speaker is 37% off during Amazon’s Black Friday Heat. The original price of R$ 859 changes to R$ 545, a reduction of R$ 314. The main difference lies in the way the device is used, which can be divided into two smaller pieces of equipment or a single unit with 20 Watts of power. The product has IPX6 protection with water resistance, battery for up to 14 hours of playback and connection via Bluetooth 5.0.

Rated 3.6 out of 5 on Amazon, positive reviews point to the sound quality, value for money and the option to use both sides separately. However, some believe the volume could be louder and the battery could last longer.

Pros: possibility of using the equipment single or double

possibility of using the equipment single or double Cons: volume could be louder

6 of 7 Sound box can be used separately, in two devices — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon Sound box can be used separately, in two devices — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

The last item on the list is the Beats brand headphone, which has a discount of R$ 708 during the Esquenta Black Friday. The model has active noise cancellation, which blocks out external sounds to increase immersion, and real-time audio calibration, which promises to tailor the sound to convey more emotion. The design features padded shells, in addition to an adjustable and folding stem, to suit the user and facilitate transport.

The phone has a battery of up to 22 hours and is equipped with Apple’s W1 chip, which promises to improve control by branded devices, in addition to facilitating the use of the Siri virtual assistant. Amazon’s rating stands at 4.7 out of 5, with praise for the sound quality and battery life. The price drops from R$2,568 to R$1,860.

Pros: sound quality and battery life

sound quality and battery life Cons: high price

7 of 7 Beats Studio3 is sold with storage case — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo Beats Studio3 is sold with a storage case — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo

Consumers who are Amazon Prime subscribers can still count on free shipping throughout Brazil on eligible products, without having to depend on the minimum purchase amount. You can still test the service for free for 30 days. Other customers will be entitled to free delivery on purchases over R$ 129, on products sent by Amazon itself.

Amazon also highlights that new customers who make their first purchase through the store’s application will receive a R$20 discount. In addition, all consumers will have access to daily coupons, with new offers. See the promotions available throughout the month of November to take advantage of before Black Friday:

Electronics with offerings on wired and wireless headsets, monitor, mouse, gaming accessories from Apple, Philips, JBL (Harman), Logitech, HyperX and AOC;

with offerings on wired and wireless headsets, monitor, mouse, gaming accessories from Apple, Philips, JBL (Harman), Logitech, HyperX and AOC; Books and eBooks with up to 50% discount on publishers Harper Collins, Planeta, Ciranda Cultura, in addition to a 30% coupon on books and a selection of free eBooks;

with up to 50% discount on publishers Harper Collins, Planeta, Ciranda Cultura, in addition to a 30% coupon on books and a selection of free eBooks; Personal and Home Care with up to 25% off, including cleaning products, supplements, personal care, personal care and baby care items, from OMO, Integral Medica, Pampers and Finish brands;

with up to 25% off, including cleaning products, supplements, personal care, personal care and baby care items, from OMO, Integral Medica, Pampers and Finish brands; Food and drinks with up to 30% discount on coffee, nuts, condiments and energy drinks from the Baggio, Red Bull, Mãe Terra and Piracanjuba brands.

with up to 30% discount on coffee, nuts, condiments and energy drinks from the Baggio, Red Bull, Mãe Terra and Piracanjuba brands. Alcoholic beverages like gin, vodka, beer and wine from the Tanqueray, Absolut, Singleton and Patagonia brands with up to 25% off;

like gin, vodka, beer and wine from the Tanqueray, Absolut, Singleton and Patagonia brands with up to 25% off; Kitchen up to 20% off coffee pots, pans, fryers, kitchen utensils, under the Tramontina, Mallory and Hamilton Beach brands;

up to 20% off coffee pots, pans, fryers, kitchen utensils, under the Tramontina, Mallory and Hamilton Beach brands; House with up to 25% discount on Flash Limp, WAP, Oikos and Electrolux brands, on household utensils, vacuum cleaner, mop and pillow;

with up to 25% discount on Flash Limp, WAP, Oikos and Electrolux brands, on household utensils, vacuum cleaner, mop and pillow; Beauty with dermocosmetics, hair products, perfumes and makeup with up to 30% discount on the Lolla, Cerave, Isdin and Calvin Klein brands;

with dermocosmetics, hair products, perfumes and makeup with up to 30% discount on the Lolla, Cerave, Isdin and Calvin Klein brands; video games with offers on consoles, games and accessories from the Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo brands;

with offers on consoles, games and accessories from the Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo brands; Fashion with stylish offers with up to 30% off on Havaianas, Hering, Fila, Mash, Colcci, Mormaii, Crocs, Fossil and Hang Loose in the footwear, watches, sports shoes, underwear, bags, flip-flops, sunglasses category and men’s polo shirts

with stylish offers with up to 30% off on Havaianas, Hering, Fila, Mash, Colcci, Mormaii, Crocs, Fossil and Hang Loose in the footwear, watches, sports shoes, underwear, bags, flip-flops, sunglasses category and men’s polo shirts Smart home with smart lamps from the Positivo and Elgin brands with up to 25% off;

with smart lamps from the Positivo and Elgin brands with up to 25% off; Tools and Construction with up to 20% in the Docol, Intelbras, Bosch and Sparta brands, in drills and tool sets;

with up to 20% in the Docol, Intelbras, Bosch and Sparta brands, in drills and tool sets; Toys and baby products up to 25% off on NUK, Safety 1st, Philips and Lillo brands;

up to 25% off on NUK, Safety 1st, Philips and Lillo brands; Toys and Games Brands Bandeirante, Xalingo, Copag and Hasbro with up to 15% discount;

Brands Bandeirante, Xalingo, Copag and Hasbro with up to 15% discount; sports and adventure with up to 15% discount on products such as thermo cups, bicycles and exercise and gym articles, from the Stanley, Dream Fitness, Polimet and Acte brands.

with up to 15% discount on products such as thermo cups, bicycles and exercise and gym articles, from the Stanley, Dream Fitness, Polimet and Acte brands. pet Shop with the brands Chalesco, Nestlé Purina, Bayer-Elanco and Keldog with up to 20% discount on pet food and accessories;

with the brands Chalesco, Nestlé Purina, Bayer-Elanco and Keldog with up to 20% discount on pet food and accessories; Stationery and Office with offers on pens, colored pencils and notebooks from brands such as Faber-Castell, Tilibra and Stabilo;

with offers on pens, colored pencils and notebooks from brands such as Faber-Castell, Tilibra and Stabilo; Garden and Pool with gardening items, hoses and pressure washers with up to 20% discount on brands such as Mor, Tramontina, Vonder and Palisad;

with gardening items, hoses and pressure washers with up to 20% discount on brands such as Mor, Tramontina, Vonder and Palisad; automotive such as accessories and products for car and motorcycle care, with up to 30% discount on brands such as Pro Auto, Bosch, Pro Tork and Thule;

such as accessories and products for car and motorcycle care, with up to 30% discount on brands such as Pro Auto, Bosch, Pro Tork and Thule; Offers on Musical Instruments ; Take 3, pay 2 on CD, Vinyl, DVD and Blu-ray.

; Take 3, pay 2 on CD, Vinyl, DVD and Blu-ray. Offers in Food and Fashion of Small and Medium Businesses, with highlights for brands such as Boni Natural, Ano Zero, Lyoh and ACTE.

