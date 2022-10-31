Botafogo x Cuiabá: Lower East sector is sold out for this Tuesday’s game

There is no more tickets to the Lower East sector of the Nilton Santos Stadium for the game between Botafogo and cuiabá this Tuesday, at 7 pm, for the 35th round of the Brazilian championship. The club has not yet released a partial number of tickets sold.

Tickets for the Upper East (R$40 full/R$20 half), Lower West (R$80 full/R$40 half) and Tribuna (R$320 full/R$200 half) sectors are still on sale. The North and Upper West sectors are locked.

SERVICE | Tickets for Botafogo x Cuiabá:

Botafogo vs Cuiabá

Date-Time: 11/01 (Tuesday), at 19:00

Stadium: Nilton Santos Stadium

Sell ​​on the website: www.botafogo.com.br/ingresso

Gates open: 5pm

OPERATING SECTORS:

Lower East, Upper East, Lower West, Tribuna de Honor and Cabins (Botafogo) / South (RB Bragantino)

(The North, Upper West A and Upper West B sectors are INITIALLY locked and will be available on demand)

ENTRY VALUES:

LOWER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE EAST SECTOR) – SOLD OUT

UPPER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE EAST SECTOR)

Whole R$40 / Half R$20

SHIRT 7

Glorious Plan – Free – Check in

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 10.00

Black Plan – BRL 15.00

White Plan – BRL 20.00

Create and Create+ – Free – Check in (Follow the step by step)

LOWER WEST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE WEST SECTOR)

Whole R$80 / Half R$40

SHIRT 7

Glorious Plan – Free – Check in

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 12.00

Black Plan – BRL 30.00

White Plan – BRL 40.00

Create and Create+ – Free – Check in (Follow the step by step)

TRIBUNE OF HONOR

Whole R$320 / Half R$200

Glorious Plan: R$100 + 1 (Right to buy one more ticket for R$100)

Alvinegro Plan: R$100 + 1 (Right to buy one more ticket for R$100)

Benefits: Exclusive place, privileged view of the countryside and buffet service included. (Except alcoholic beverages)

PHYSICAL SALES POINTS

Nilton Santos Stadium (North Ticket Office)

– Saturday (29/10): 10am to 5pm

– Sunday (10/30): There will be no physical sale

– Monday (10/31): 10 am to 5 pm

– Tuesday (01/11): 10 am to 5 pm

Nilton Santos Stadium (East and West Ticket Offices)

– Tuesday (01/11): 17:00 to 19:45

General Severiano

– Saturday (29/10): 10am to 5pm

– Sunday (10/30): There will be no physical sale

– Monday (10/31): 10 am to 5 pm

Cariocas FC store

(Via Park Shopping – Barra da Tijuca)

– Saturday (29/10): 12:00 to 19:00

– Sunday (10/30): There will be no physical sale

– Monday (10/31): 12pm to 7pm

Cariocas FC store

(Carioca Shopping – Vila da Penha)

– Saturday (29/10): 12:00 to 19:00

– Sunday (10/30): There will be no physical sale

– Monday (10/31): 12pm to 7pm

Carioca fan store

(Rio Office & Mall – Jacarepaguá)

– Saturday (29/10): 12:00 to 19:00

– Sunday (10/30): There will be no physical sale

– Monday (10/31): 12pm to 7pm

WARNING: Due to the elections, there will be no physical sale of tickets on Sunday (30/10).

FREE OF CHARGE

Children (under 12 years old), seniors (over 60) and People with Special Needs are free of charge. To access the Stadium, it will be necessary to present supporting documents.

Beneficiaries of gratuity by law, who comply with the requirements, will be able to redeem the ticket, on the days of operation at the Nilton Santos Stadium and General Severiano point of sale, from 10 am until closing time. Remembering that access is limited and there is the possibility of exhaustion.

STEP BY STEP OF CHECK IN’S FOR CAMISA 7 CREA AND CREA+ PLANS

1 – Access the Voucher Seguro website and log into the Cria account;

2 – Select the new event named Botafogo x Cuiabá [Cria e Cria+];

3 – Choose only A TICKET. If there is an attempt to make an extra purchase, it will not be approved;

4 – After this purchase NO a will be generated QR CODE in the App as usual;

5 – You will receive a E-TICKETS with additional information for granting the direct benefit at the turnstile.

PARKING

Norte 1 parking lot, located at Rua das Oficinas, will open at 4 pm. Members are entitled to a discount. Closing will take place one hour after the end of the match.

Sell ​​through the Fast Parking app – up to 4 hours before departure.

Member: BRL 20

Non-member: BRL 40

(Fans who choose to purchase at a discount will need to download the Fast Parking app from their cell phone app store to purchase parking. After purchase, simply present the QR code that will be on your app. Prints and QR codes are printed NO will be accepted)

Instant sale (Cash, PIX, card or app)

Member: BRL 30

Non-member: BRL 50

Vans: BRL 60

WARNING: Access to parking is limited to cars, motorcycles and vans.

IMPORTANT REPORT

Botafogo warns that the use of flares or bombs during matches, as well as the throwing of objects on the field of play, is strictly prohibited. Remember: such practices harm the Club.