Brazil elects Lula president for the 3rd time

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 76, was elected this Sunday (30) to the Presidency of the Republic. The PT candidate led the polls in the race for the Palácio do Planalto since the beginning of the campaign, including in this second round.

He wins his third term, with 50.83% of the valid votes, against 49.17% for Jair Bolsonaro (PL). With 99% of the count completed, Lula had 59,596,247 million votes and the current president, candidate for reelection, 57,647,404 million.

Unjustly arrested for Operation Car Wash, the country’s biggest legal farce, Lula spent 580 days at the Federal Police headquarters in Curitiba between 2018 and 2019 and was out of the 2018 race, which elected Bolsonaro.

“Lava Jato left a trail of destruction in the country in an unprecedented way in the recent history of our young democracy”, he told the DCM the coordinator of the Prerogatives Group, Marco Aurélio Carvalho.

“We could have been deprived of this disastrous, genocidal government, which shames us in front of Brazil and the world”, adds the jurist. “Bolsonarismo is the son of a father and mother of Lava Jato”.

Lula’s illegal incarceration, which subjected him to nearly two years of isolation, did not undermine his resilience.

He was forbidden to give interviews, to leave prison to attend the burial of his brother Genival Inácio da Silva, known as Vavá, but he did not give up.

He read a lot, exercised, received visits, hundreds of letters and also the solidarity of thousands of militants grouped in the Lula Livre Vigil, under the scrutiny of the Federal Police.

While still in prison, he announced that he was dating sociologist Rosângela Silva, Janja, whom he married on the night of May 18, 2022, at a party house in the south of São Paulo.

Little known in her political environment until she was announced as Lula’s girlfriend, Janja gained more and more space on her candidate husband’s agenda. She came softly and became the central figure of the campaign.

Her resourcefulness and spontaneity, the strength with which she exposes her ideas, refer to another female personality from a hundred years ago: Patrícia Galvão, a.

Janja has the same fiber as Oswald de Andrade’s ex-wife and soon made it clear that she intended to “resignify” the concept of first lady, if her husband were elected.

Lula’s victory is celebrated throughout the country, in one of the biggest civic demonstrations in contemporary Brazilian history.

The president-elect, after the exhausting process in which he had to face a homophobe, a hater of the poor and a persistent liar, deserves to be celebrated as well. Then the best thing to do is rest, because you will have to face a sick Brazil, exhausted after four years being managed by an irresponsible person, cited by everyone as genocidal.

According to Wagner de Melo Romão, political scientist and researcher at the Center for Research in Participation, Social Movements and Collective Action (NEPAC), at Unicamp, Lula will have to provide answers to the problems of hunger and unemployment.

“That’s what will make you have more or less stability in your government”, he evaluates. “The relationship he will establish with the National Congress will also depend on that.”

For Romão, if the government starts to resolve or at least give direction to these more urgent issues, there is a tendency for a period with some tranquility in the coming years.

Another huge cucumber that Lula will have to face is the military summit.

There are dozens of members of the Armed Forces aligned with Jair Bolsonaro clinging to public office, not wanting to lose their mouth. It is known that they are hostile to the PT, especially after the creation of the Truth Commission in the Dilma Rousseff government.

For political scientist João Roberto Martins Filho, the biggest obstacle is dealing with what he calls the “military problem” – a term that prompts more complex reflections than simply replacing positions.

“Do we need to know what we want from our Armed Forces? How to get them out of politics? How to make them obey the civil power? That must be the real problem to be solved, and for that it will take a lot of ingenuity and art.”

Lula’s victory was celebrated even by politicians abroad.

For the deputy of the Portuguese Communist Party (PCP) in the European Parliament, Sandra Pereira, the victory of the former president represents a sign of hope and confidence in the future for the Brazilian people.

According to the MEP, “this is the opportunity for the Brazilian people to affirm their will to resume and deepen a path of social progress, development, sovereignty, cooperation and peace. A path that was opened in 2002 with the first election of Lula da Silva as President of Brazil.”

Join our WhatsApp group, click this link

Join our Telegram channel, click this link