“Brazilian Champion in 2016 and 2018”; Palmeiras fans campaign for R$ 79 million striker to replace Scarpa

Palmeiras returns to the field for Serie A of the Brasileirão against Fortaleza on the night of next Wednesday (2). In case of a victory in this duel, Verdão will mathematically conquer the title of the National League. At the moment, Palestra is in the lead of the tournament with 74 points conquered.

Already thinking about 2023, Alviverde Paulista fans are already thinking about names to be hired for next year. The fans indicated the name of the young 24-year-old striker of Red Bull Bragantino, Artur. One detail is that he has already defended Palmeiras and was Brazilian champion in 2016 and 2018.

The striker, who has played for Palmeiras, was asked to return to Palestra and strengthen Palestra’s attack for next year. “Artur back to Palmeiras now”asked a fan. “Two guys I really wanted at Palmeiras: Paulinho and Artur, from Bragantino”pondered another.

Other Palmeiras continued to highlight the desire that the striker’s return would be a good reinforcement for Verdão’s 2023 season. “Go back to my Palmeiras Arthur”asked a fan. “Artur who is very Palmeiras is worth remembering”joked another Palmeirense.

It is worth mentioning that Bolavip Brasil recently passed on the information that the player would be dissatisfied with Red Bull Bragantino and may leave the team next season. However, a negotiation is not easy since to negotiate the player the value would be 5 million euros, around R$ 79 million at the current price.