Caio Souza does well, and Brazil fights for the final in the Gymnastics World Cup – 10/31/2022

If in the feminine, Brazil passed in third place for the final by teams of the World Artistic Gymnastics of Liverpool, in England, in the masculine team the Brazilian will fight for the last places in the final. Finished the presentation in the classification phase, this Monday (31), the team occupies the seventh place after participating in the fourth of six subdivisions. The contest should be against Germany, France and Taiwan, who still compete.

In the men’s, Brazil participates in this World Cup with a mixed team. It has the veteran Arthur Nory, bronze at Rio-2016, with two names that came to stand out in the last Olympic cycle, Lucas Bitencourt and Caio Souza, and with two boys who are promises for Paris-2024, the debutant Yuri Guimarães and Diogo Soares, who has already been to Tokyo-2020.

Pan-American champion in the all-around, Caio Souza qualified for the World Cup final in this event, which defines the most complete gymnast. He appears for the time being in ninth place, with 82,564 points, a performance little short of what he did at the Pan, in Rio: 83,033. In the all-around final, he will be joined by Diogo Soares, who scored 82,264 points and appears in 11th place.

By teams, the three best scores in Brazil in each apparatus count, with four gymnasts performing in each of them. Caio contributed to all six sets, and Diogo contributed to five of them (the exception was the solo). Arthur Nory and Yuri Guimarães appear well in the others. The downside is that all of Lucas Bitencourt’s notes were discarded.

By equipment, Brazil only has one final well underway, exactly from Caio, in the jump. He ranks fourth with a jump of 14,533 and another of 14,600. Nory is seventh in the chin-up bar, the event in which he was world champion in 2019, but it is possible that he will be overtaken and leave the group of the top eight.

Taking into account that Brazil is playing this World Cup without Arthur Zanetti, spared after spending days with the virus, the team performance is not bad. In addition to the powers Japan, Great Britain, USA and China, Brazil is only behind Italy and Spain. The team comes from 10th place at the 2019 World Cup, when it got the Olympic spot, and ninth place in Tokyo. It is worth remembering that Russia, also one of the top five men’s gymnastics, does not participate in the Worlds.