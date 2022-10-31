Candy, with Jessica Biel, debuts today on Disney+

Debut today on Disney+ the drama series”candy“, executive produced by Jessica Biel, who is also the protagonist. The series is now available, and all five of its episodes are already on the streaming platform. streaming.

In the 1980s, Candy Montgomery is a housewife and mother who does everything right, as she is supposed to – she has a good husband, two kids, a nice home, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions – but when the pressure of conformity builds up inside her, her actions scream for just a little bit of freedom. With deadly results.

In addition to Jessica Biel, the series stars Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza.

Candy debuts October 12 on Disney+

Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”), a three-time Emmy nominee, wrote the pilot script and will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act”, “Brand New Cherry Flavor”) will executive produce under his “Eat the Cat” banner along with Alex Hedlund. Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple (“The Sinner,” “Cruel Summer”) will executive produce for Iron Ocean. Michael Uppendahl (“Fargo,” “American Crime Story: Impeachment”) directed the pilot and will executive produce. Jim Atkinson & John Bloom will serve as consulting producers.

If you want, you can watch the trailer for the series here.

