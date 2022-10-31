Captain America 4 | Producer Celebrates Harrison Ford’s Arrival

In an interview with Comic Book, producer Nate Moore celebrated the arrival of Harrison Ford to the cast of Captain America: New World Order (Captain America 4).

The actor will play the General Ross, a role that was once owned by William Hurt in the MCU. Hurt ended up passing away recently.

“You’ll have to wait and see. But we couldn’t be more excited about Harrison Ford. Obviously, when Han Solo or Indiana Jones is involved with your movie, it means something.”

“We are excited to see Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford together on stage. I think it will be fantastic.”

Harrison Ford is confirmed as General “Thunderbolt” Ross, and Emily VanCamp is expected to guest-star as Sharon Carter/Merchant of Power.

The main cast also brings Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, and Shira Haas like Sabra.

We recently had confirmation that Julius Onah was chosen for the direction.

Onah doesn’t have a very extensive journey in Hollywood, being best known for The Cloverfield Paradox, where he worked alongside producer JJ Abrams.

In addition to this, he received much praise for the independent production lucestarring Naomi Watts, Tim Roth and Octavia Spencerhaving been shown three years ago at the Sundance Film Festival.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for May 3, 2024, and will feature Anthony Mackie as the protagonist. It is a reissue of the partnership between the actor and the screenwriter. Malcolm Spellmanfrom the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.