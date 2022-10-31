Catarina Furtado remembers meeting with Angelina Jolie: “Mission”

HToday, October 24th, is United Nations Day, a date that led Catarina Furtado to make a special publication on social networks where she recalled her meetings with Ban Ki-moon, António Guterres and Angelina Jolie.

“As necessary today as in the past, is hope and determination for a more dignified, fair, equal and sustainable world. Even if it’s hard to believe, we can’t give up trying. I refuse to sit back. a duty”, he reflects.

“In my mission, now 22 years old, I always find hope in the people who decentralize themselves to support, and in the people who survive on so little. As a Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations Population Fund UNFPA, I have witnessed a lot of suffering , but also to the greatest gestures of empathy, mutual help and nonconformity”, he emphasizes.

“I want to continue to sow hope, with information that can transform reality, realities”, he adds.

