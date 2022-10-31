Ceará vs Fluminense: Probable lineups, refereeing, embezzlement and more

Fourth in the Brazilian Championship with 58 points, Fluminense will take to the field against Ceará, this Monday, at 8 pm, in Castelão, in search of mathematically stamping the spot in next year’s Libertadores. If you win, you will be ranked. The spot directly in the group stage comes, without depending on other results, if Tricolor scores six more points in the remaining four rounds. However, if they win and São Paulo and Atlético-MG draw on Tuesday, at Morumbi, Fluzão is already guaranteed in the 35th round among the classified for the group stage. Tonight’s game will be played behind closed doors as a punishment for the home team.

For the match, coach Fernando Diniz will be absent from Calegari, who has an injury to his left thigh. He had been starting on the left side on an improvised basis and should give way to Cristiano. The rest of the team must be the same as in previous rounds.

Confident in a victory for Fluzão? see in betfair the best odds of the match!

In Ceará, coach Juca Antonello will have the return of Jô, after injury, and Richardson, returning from suspension. On the other hand, there are a number of absences such as Richard, Rodrigo Lindoso, Matheus Peixoto, Lucas Ribeiro, Jhon Vasquez, Mendoza and Messias, all injured. In addition to them, defender Luiz Otávio is suspended.

Learn about the history of the duels between Ceará and Fluminense in wikiflu

Check out all the match information:

CEARÁ X FLUMINENSE

Place: Castelao, Fortaleza (CE)

Date/time: 10/31/2022, at 20:00 (Brasília time)

Arbitration: Raphael Claus (Fifa-SP), assisted by Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa-SP) and Neuza Ines Back (Fifa-SP)

Streaming: SportTV

* O NETFLU makes audio-interactive transmission in the YouTube

** You can also follow our broadcast by Facebook or Twitch

CEARÁ: João Ricardo, Nino Paraíba, Gabriel Lacerda, Marcos Victor and Bruno Pacheco; Richardson, Fernando Sobral, Diego Rigonato, Vina e Lima; Jo. Technician: Juca Antonello.

Embezzlement: Richard, Rodrigo Lindoso, Matheus Peixoto, Lucas Ribeiro, Jhon Vasquez, Mendoza and Messias, injured; Luiz Otávio, suspended.

hanging: João Ricardo, Richard, Lucas Ribeiro, Bruno Pacheco, Michel Macedo, Fernando Sobral, Guilherme Castilho, Lima, Jhon Vásquez, Zé Roberto and Jô.

FLUMINENSE: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Cristiano; André, Martinelli, Yago and Ganso; Jhon Arias and Germán Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

Embezzlement: Calegari, Marrony, Pineida and Marcos Felipe, injured; Felipe Melo, suspended.

hanging: Ganso, Jhon Arias, Yago, Fábio, Matheus Martins, David Braz, Wellington, Willian Bigode and David Duarte.