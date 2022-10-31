champion for Flamengo is offered, informs Farid

Credit: Playback/YouTube

Grêmio is already thinking about 2023. Before that, it will go through an electoral period, in which it will elect its next president in November, in the dispute between Alberto Guerra and Odorico Román. But the concern of Tricolor Gaucho in putting together a competitive team for next year is clear. So, possibilities begin to emerge.

On his YouTube channel, Farid Germano Filho reported that a player with a recent spell at Jorge Jesus’ Flamengo in 2019 and champion of Libertadores and Brasileirão Série A for Rubro-Negro may appear at Arena do Grêmio.

“Blockbuster why? This morning I also received the information that Pablo Marí, defender champion for Flamengo, Spanish, a great defender, born in 1993, will be 30 years old, was offered to Grêmio. And this offer is passed on to the two candidates (for president)”, informed Farid. In this sense, the influencer added that businessman Celso Rigo, owner of Pirahy Alimentos, which produces Prato Fino rice, will help the victorious candidate in the Grêmio election in the investment for reinforcements.

Player offered to Grêmio was seriously injured this week

Currently, the Spanish defender offered to Grêmio, according to Farid Germano Filho, works at Monza, after passing through Arsenal, who loaned him to the Italian club. Recently, Pablo Marí was stabbed in the back in a supermarket in Italy, last Friday (28). He was operated on and must be away from the lawns for two months.

“After the difficult time we went through yesterday, my family and I want to communicate that luckily we are all well despite the circumstances, and thank you for all the messages of support and affection we are receiving. In addition, we want to send our condolences and all our strength to the family and friends of the deceased, and we sincerely wish that all injured people recover as soon as possible”, wrote Pablo Marí, on his Instagram, after the surgery. Thus, the Grêmio fan starts to keep an eye on the recovery of the Spanish defender.