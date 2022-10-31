Cheaper! Huawei starts selling refurbished models of Mate 40 Pro 5G phone

Huawei announced on Monday (31) the launch of a new model of refurbished cell phone at its official store in China. Launched in October 2020, the Mate 40 Pro 5G is available at much more affordable prices in its pre-owned and refurbished versions with original manufacturer parts, if necessary.
You can buy the top of the line in its 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage versions for ¥6,199 (~R$4,439) and ¥6,699 (~R$4,789), respectively. This means that both variants had 5% reductions off their original prices.
Refurbished cell phones are usually models used for short periods of time by their first owners, but ended up returning to the company due to dissatisfaction or problems. There are also cases in which the device is used as a “showcase” for tests in physical stores and end up suffering damage from continuous exposure.
It is worth remembering that the Mate 40 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6.76-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. There’s a pill-shaped notch that houses sensors for facial biometrics and the 13 MP front camera. On the back, the phone sports a triple camera of up to 50 MP.
The HiSilicon Kirin 9000 is the chip responsible for the model’s good performance and its support for 5G connection — a rare feature in Huawei’s current portfolio. The hardware is powered by a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.
(Updated October 31, 2022 at 10:18 am)