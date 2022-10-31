Cheaper! Huawei starts selling refurbished models of Mate 40 Pro 5G phone

Huawei announced on Monday (31) the launch of a new model of refurbished cell phone at its official store in China. Launched in October 2020, the Mate 40 Pro 5G is available at much more affordable prices in its pre-owned and refurbished versions with original manufacturer parts, if necessary.

You can buy the top of the line in its 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage versions for ¥6,199 (~R$4,439) and ¥6,699 (~R$4,789), respectively. This means that both variants had 5% reductions off their original prices.