Check out 10 best episodes of series that air on Halloween | lists

Many comedy series take advantage of the Halloween date to make special episodes, but known as Halloween here in Brazil, we see many people with the theme on the date. So, check out below the best episodes of famous series that take place at the time of Halloween.

10 – Community: “Epidemiology” (02×06) – Netflix

“Epidemiology” (02×06) – Netflix 9 – Modern Family: “Halloween” (02×06) – Star Plus

(02×06) – Star Plus 8 – Abbott Elementary: “Candy Zombies” (02×06) – Star Plus

“Candy Zombies” (02×06) – Star Plus 7 – Black-ish: ”Jacked o’ Lantern” (02×06) – Unavailable

”Jacked o’ Lantern” (02×06) – Unavailable 6 – Frasier: “Halloween” (05×03) – Prime Video

“Halloween” (05×03) – Prime Video 5 – Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “ HalloVeen” (05×04) – Netflix

HalloVeen” (05×04) – Netflix 4 – Superstore: “Halloween Theft” (02×06) – Netflix

“Halloween Theft” (02×06) – Netflix 3 – New Girl: “Keaton” (03×06) – Star Plus

“Keaton” (03×06) – Star Plus two – The Office: “Halloween” (02×05) – HBO Max

“Halloween” (02×05) – HBO Max 1 – Friends: “The One With the Halloween Party” (08×06) – HBO Max

More details about Friends

Six young people are united by family, romantic and, above all, friendship ties, as they try to avenge themselves in New York. Rachel is the spoiled brat who leaves her fiancé at the altar to live with her school friend Monica, who is systematic and passionate about cooking. Monica is the sister of Ross, a paleontologist who is abandoned by his wife, who discovered she is a lesbian. Across the hall from Monica and Rachel’s apartment live Joey, a frustrated actor, and Chandler, a mysterious profession. The gang is completed by the exotic Phoebe.

There are 3 women and 3 men in total. The three men are: Matt LeBlanc – (Joey Tribbiani), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing).

The three women are: Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) and Courteney Cox (Monica Geller).

The Friends Reunion

In the special episode Friends: The Reunion, we go behind the scenes of one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. Watch the reunion of Rachel, Ross, Joey, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and other characters, through interviews, remembering classic episodes and telling hitherto unknown stories of the series that marked several generations. The production also has the presence of special guests, such as Lady Gaga, Cara Delevingne, Reese Witherspoon, Cindy Crawford and others.